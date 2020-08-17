Fergus McFadden unlikely to get finale Leinster farewell after suffering calf injury

Fergus McFadden may not get to play for Leinster again after suffering a calf injury. Photo by Marcus Ó Buachalla for Leinster Rugby via Sportsfile

Fergus McFadden's career could be over after Leinster confirmed their retiring winger picked up a calf injury in training and will be out for six weeks.

The news will come as a major disappointment to the Ireland international who had hoped to sign off on a stellar career in style after penning a short-term deal to finish the delayed season.

However, the six-week time-frame on his injury suggests he may not get to pull on a blue jersey again given Leinster's campaign may be over in mid-September and they're unlikely to risk him in a big European knock-out game given the stakes and the length of his absence.

There was further bad news for Leinster fans as centre Conor O'Brien was ruled out "for a number of months" after undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem, while tighthead prop Vakh Abaladze will also have an operation on his long-standing back issue.

As well as those three players, it looks like Dan Leavy's will also not feature against Munster as rugby returns this weekend.

The flanker has been sidelined for 18 months after suffering a serious knee injury and undergoing major surgery and the province are keen not to rush him back.

After almost six months on the sidelines, Leinster will return to action at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as they face their old rivals Munster.

Online Editors