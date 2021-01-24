Felipe Contepomi set to remain with Leinster but veterans Fardy and Toner face uncertain future

Leinster are increasingly confident of securing a new deal with their backs coach Felipe Contepomi amid rumours the former out-half was set to return home to Argentina.

The assistant's contract expires at the end of the season and speculation has been mounting that he would make the move to be closer to his family given the restrictions on travel currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, having belatedly begun negotiations after the IRFU lifted its self-imposed embargo, it now looks like the Pumas great will remain in situ for at least one more year.

Read More

Like all of the provinces, the Blues have been busy trying to get their squad for 2021/22 in place and despite a reduced budget, pandemic clauses that allow the union to alter terms or even walk away after 12 months if crowds have not returned, and limits on terms, they are hopeful that they'll be able to keep most, if not all, of the players they want to retain.

However, there will be some departures and Wallaby lock Scott Fardy's future is uncertain, while Devin Toner is another who may have to look elsewhere.

Online Editors