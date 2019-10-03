Fardy, Lowe and Gibson-Park all to start for Leinster in Pro14 clash with Ospreys

Independent.ie

Scott Fardy, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park will start together for the first time for Leinster at home to The Ospreys at in the PRO14 League at the RDS tomorrow night (KO 7.35, Live on Eir Sport & TG4).

