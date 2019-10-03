Fardy, Lowe and Gibson-Park all to start for Leinster in Pro14 clash with Ospreys
Scott Fardy, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park will start together for the first time for Leinster at home to The Ospreys at in the PRO14 League at the RDS tomorrow night (KO 7.35, Live on Eir Sport & TG4).
The Cotonou Agreement, which had prevented The Blues from fielding their three foreign player,s no longer has a hold in light of Gibson-Park’s qualification for Ireland under the residency rules.
Lowe will play for the first time this season after a shoulder surgery during the summer.
Replacement scrum-half Rowan Osborne is due his debut, while Harry Byrne and Michael Milne are in line for their second caps on their first home appearance.
LEINSTER (v Ospreys):
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Joe Tomane
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris.
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakh Abdaladze
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Harry Byrne
23. Conor O'Brien
Online Editors
