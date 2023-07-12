Home > Sport > Rugby > Leinster Rugby Explainer: What is Johnny Sexton charged with, what time is Thursday’s hearing and how long could he be banned for?Johnny Sexton during Ireland rugby squad training. Photo: SportsfileRúaidhrí O'ConnorToday at 20:38WHAT’S GOING ON? Latest Leinster RugbyExplainer: What is Johnny Sexton charged with, what time is Thursday’s hearing and how long could he be banned for?Johnny Sexton chats to two young reporters about Kaleidoscope FestivalJohnny Sexton likely to avoid any World Cup ramifications for role in tunnel row‘We’re seen as the little team but that’s about to change’ – Ronan O’Gara ‘disappointed’ by lack of respect over La Rochelle’s Champions Cup victoryLeo Cullen and Garry Ringrose speak after Leinster's Champions Cup defeat to La RochelleLeinster and La Rochelle arrive at Aviva Stadium ahead of Champions Cup finalLeo Cullen and James Ryan speak ahead of Leinster v La RochelleLeinster Rugby complete Captain's Run at the Aviva ahead of Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle.Why La Rochelle’s ‘Bash Brothers’ pose a major threat to Leinster’s Champions Cup dreamAndrew Porter: ‘It’s about getting that fifth star – you don’t see how many URCs you have on the jersey’Show more Top StoriesLeinster RugbyExplainer: What is Johnny Sexton charged with, what time is Thursday’s hearing and how long could he be banned for?CrimeEXCLUSIVE | Irene White case: Gardaí recommend ‘mastermind’ who ordered killing be charged with murder RugbyRichie Murphy makes one change to Ireland U-20 team for World Cup final showdown against FranceGoreyBreaking | Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after suspected gas explosion at Wexford home Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsFormer Stardust doorman can’t say if exit doors were locked on night of fire21:28Irish NewsLatest | Sharon Horgan and Bad Sisters Irish frontrunners as Emmy Awards nominations announced21:27Celebrity NewsMargot Robbie channels real Barbie doll for star-studded premiere21:15Celebrity NewsBBC presenter Huw Edwards receiving in-patient hospital care, wife says21:10League of IrelandRyan Graydon leaves Derry City to join up with Fleetwood Town21:05Celebrity NewsMedia figures among those sending support to ‘superb broadcaster’ Huw Edwards21:00Celebrity NewsGlasgow’s Burrell Collection named museum of the year20:55VideosBroadcaster Huw Edwards named by his wife as BBC presenter at centre of scandal20:48Celebrity NewsHuw Edwards has spoken publicly in past of 20-year struggle with mental health20:45Leinster RugbyExplainer: What is Johnny Sexton charged with, what time is Thursday’s hearing and how long could he be banned for?20:38