Exeter look biggest threat to Leinster's dream of a high five

With Leinster back at the top of the tree and Heineken's name on the cup once again, there is a nostalgic feel about European rugby as the competition gets going in Dublin tomorrow.

Indeed, the fact that the Blues' title defence begins with a pool of pedigree that features Wasps (two wins), Toulouse (a joint-record five) and Bath (one), gives it a blue-chip feel.

But the province's challenge in retaining the cup looks more likely to come from outside that group.

The line-up looks strange without Clermont Auvergne, while last season's early trail-blazers La Rochelle are also marked absent meaning the road to the final looks a little clearer.

Perhaps Leinster's greatest threat comes from across the Irish Sea where Saracens and Exeter Chiefs have set themselves apart from the rest in the English Premiership, while last year's semi-finalists Munster and Scarlets and finalists Racing 92 will also be on a mission to get back to the rarefied air of the knockout stages.

A year ago, Sarries looked an unstoppable force as they set out in search of three in a row, but by the time they got to Dublin for a quarter-final against Leinster they were down numbers and at a low ebb as the Lions tour and England's struggles took a toll.

It is a warning for Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster, but they will look at the presence of 27 fit internationals - plus James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park - and feel that the only thing standing in their way is their own ability to keep the squad happy.

Their squad is skinnier than it was last season and their rivals have strengthened, but as it stands there is an outstanding case to be made for their defence and a fifth title that would set them apart.

As they approach the starting gun, theirs is the most compelling case.

POOL 1: Bath, Leinster, Toulouse, Wasps

Plenty of pedigree but only one realistic winner is on the roster of Pool 1.

Champions Leinster begin the tournament with a healthy roster and are in excellent form and, while they have lost Isa Nacewa, Joey Carbery and Jordi Murphy from last season's successful squad, with only Joe Tomane coming in the door, they have world-class players in every position.

The same cannot be said of their pool rivals.

Wasps have a smattering of stars, but they are already racked with injuries and suspensions ahead of Friday's kick-off at the RDS, Bath have lost Taulupe Faletau for the opening rounds and are languishing in the lower half of the Premiership.

After a year out of the tournament, traditional kingpins Toulouse return to the fray with former All Blacks Jerome Kaino and Charlie Faumuina part of a powerful pack but while they will be hard to beat at home, they look a year or two away from challenging.

Leinster's experience of winning in Glasgow, Montpellier and Exeter last season will stand to them. They have some tricky away games, but their rivals will take points off each other and even if they slip up on the road they look the class act in this line-up.

POOL 2: Castres, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester, Munster

The most difficult thing about losing a semi-final is knowing how hard it is to get back to that stage the next year. Munster managed it last time around, but as they approach the start line this Saturday there is nothing certain about them getting back to the latter stages of the competition.

That's what frustrated them the most about their no-show in Bordeaux last April. Now, they take on one of England's leading lights in an Exeter side who could go all the way, while Gloucester are a coming team with plenty of talent.

Castres, meanwhile, are Castres. French champions once again, they are strong at home, woeful on the road and not that interested in the whole thing.

Despite losing a creative force in Simon Zebo, Munster's squad looks stronger on the whole but their scrum-half injury crisis is poorly-timed and could cost them dear.

Their experience of picking up vital points away from home will be key to their effort and they could be on Exeter's coat-tails if they get out at all.

POOL 3: Cardiff Blues, Glasgow Warriors, Lyon, Saracens

Billy Vunipola has a transformative presence for club and country and if he is able to get through the season, he makes Saracens a clear and present danger to Leinster's ambitions.

The draw has been kind to the English champions who will be eyeing top seeding.

Glasgow look the best of the rest and will be eyeing a place in the last eight, with Lyon new to the competition and a talented but notoriously inconsistent Cardiff making up the line-up. This one looks light on drama.

POOL 4: Leicester Tigers, Racing 92, Scarlets, Ulster

It's been four seasons since Ulster's last European knockout game against Saracens, a defeat that denied them a realistic tilt at the European title.

Twenty seasons on from their only European Cup, the northern province have rarely looked further from the pinnacle as they begin a rebuild following a traumatic season.

This pool won't make life any easier for Dan McFarland who is coming in off the back of a poor interprovincial season.

He needs a response this weekend as he welcomes some big guns back but it is hard to see Ulster having enough to win any of their away games. Racing and Scarlets will fancy themselves to progress.

POOL 5: Edinburgh, Montpellier, Newcastle Falcons, Toulon

Although Newcastle is the host city for this season's final, it is hard to imagine the Falcons making it into the conversation for the end-of-season showpiece on May 12.

Instead, this pool looks like a straight shootout between the French heavyweights. Montpellier are the stronger of the two but Toulon hold the pedigree.

Edinburgh have improved this season but it is hard to imagine them being able to cope with the power game of the two French sides. Both can get to the quarter-finals.

Predicted last eight: Leinster, Exeter, Saracens, Racing 92, Montpellier, Munster, Scarlets, Toulon.

Predicted final: Leinster v Exeter.

Predicted winner: Leinster.

Indo Sport