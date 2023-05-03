Eight of Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam winning team added to Leinster academy squad for 2023/24 season

Leinster Rugby have confirmed that eight new players will join the Academy ahead of the commencement of the 2023/24 season.

Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC), Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC), Fintan Gunne (Terenure RFC), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC), Henry McErlean (Terenure RFC), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC), Liam Molony (Dublin University FC) and Patrick McCarthy (Dublin University FC) have all been added to the province’s Academy squad as Year One players.

All of the players starred in the Grand Slam winning Ireland team that featured in the recent U20s Six Nations, while Osborne and McCarthy will have a certain familiarity with the set-up in UCD having older brothers – Jamie and Joe – already in the Leinster Rugby senior squad, while Molony’s first cousin, Ross, is a well-established player within the Leinster ranks.

Fintan Gunne, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Liam Molony will also be familiar with some of their new teammates having toured in South Africa in the United Rugby Championship over the last few weeks, with O’Tighearnaigh and Molony being capped off the bench against the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster Rugby Academy Manager Simon Broughton, said, "I’d like to congratulate the eight players selected to join the Leinster Rugby Academy.

"This is a terrific opportunity for the club to continue to help these young men grow into excellent members of our community, while at the same time supporting them to achieve their rugby and academic potential.

"It’s important to acknowledge the contribution their clubs, schools and pathway coaches have played in fostering not only their talents but also their love for the game. From the countless hours spent on the training pitch to the emotional support provided off the field, these individuals have been instrumental in their development and deserve recognition for their efforts.

"Finally, to their parents and their families, thank you for your continued support which is greatly appreciated."