Disappointing Leinster thrashed by Newcastle in final pre-season friendly

Leinster will have to take a long, hard look at themselves before the start of the PRO14.

Ruthless Newcastle swooped early on foot of Leinster losing flanker Will Connors to injury, centre Tom Penny taking an irresistible line to gut the home side.

Leinster also lost Ciaran Frawley to what looked like an arm problem to signal the entry of Tom Daly to out-half.

The Carlow centre’s telepathic understanding with Barry Daly culminated in a sweet reply and a conversion by the same man.

It should have been the sign of better things to come. It was anything but.

Newcastle captain Toby Flood was the conductor in chief as wing Zach Kilbirige and flanker Simon Uzokwe hit home for tries two and three, both converted by Flood, for 21-7 at the break.

It went from bad to worse as Adam Radwan and James Elliott speared Leinster for another 14 points before Adam Byrne dived in from a metre for 35-12 in the 73rd minute.

There was further consolation from Daly’s second try before Johnny Williams closed the show.

Leinster – D Kearney; H Keenan (A Byrne h-t), R O’Loughlin, J Tomane (H Keenan 60), B Daly (J Lowe 50); C Frawley (T Daly 16), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath h-t); E Byrne (P Dooley 50), J Tracy (B Byrne 50), M Bent (V Abdaladze 56), S Fardy (capt, I Nagle 56), M Kearney (R Molony h-t); J Murphy, W Connors (M Deegan 2), C Doris.

Newcastle – A Tait (S Hammersley h-t); T Arscott (A Radwan h-t), T Penny (J Williams 31), J Matavesi (C Harris h-t), Z Kibirige (A Radwan h-t); T Flood (capt, J Hodgson h-t), S Stuart (J Elliott h-t); A Brocklebank (S Mavinga h-t), S Socino (G Mcguigan h-t), J Payne (T Davidson h-t); W Witty (T Cavubati h-t), C Green (G Young h-t); S Uzokwe (M Wilson h-t), C Collett (W Welch h-t), C Chick (T Marshall h-t).

REF – G Clancy (IRFU).

Online Editors