Devin Toner rewarded with contract extension at Leinster

After a season which may not only have begun with his coaches, but even the player himself, pondering retirement, Devin Toner’s autumnal flourish has been rewarded with a contract extension.

Many had suspected that his captain’s gesture in allowing him to share the trophy lift following the PRO14 final win against Munster earlier this year had signalled the end for the sky-scraping second-row.

But the Meath veteran, who turns 35 this summer, will get the opportunity to extend his already record-breaking number of appearances for his native province, after passing Gordon D’Arcy’s 261 mark during the course of the recently concluded season.

Toner made his debut in 2006 and, as well as winning 11 trophies with his province, he won three championship titles in a decade-long ten-year career for Ireland before being controversially excluded from the ill-fated 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Dan Leavy has capped his remarkable comeback from career-threatening to join centre Jimmy O’Brien and Ronán Kelleher in penning a new contract extension as Leinster continue to finalise their preparations for next season.

Leavy, a Grand Slam winner in 2018, suffered a horrendous knee injury in a subsequent Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster a year later which side-lined him for 18 months.

Despite making a successful playing comeback, the 26-year-old underwent a further cartilage procedure this year although medics confirmed it was merely procedural.

Kelleher has established himself ahead of James Tracy for both club and country in recent times.

Kildare utility back Jimmy O’Brien has developed into a keenly competitive option for Leo Cullen’s men and the 24-year-old ex-Sevens’ player has also been rewarded with a new deal.

Leinster have announced a raft of contract extensions this week, as well as the signing of Samoa international tighthead prop Michael Alaalatoa from the Crusaders.

New contracts for Luke McGrath, Sean Cronin, Michael Milne, Dave Kearney, Ross Molony, James Tracy, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Scott Penny, Hugo Keenan, and David Hawkshaw have already been confirmed this week.

Leinster will begin their Rainbow Cup challenge with yet another tussle against rivals Munster in eight days’ time and, although there has been no confirmation of whether or not Tadhg Furlong will sign off with his IRFU bosses, Leo Cullen is content that that much of his province’s business has been concluded.

“This has been a challenging few months on the contracting front so I think it’s important to acknowledge the role of the IRFU and our own Mick Dawson and Guy Easterby and their work in managing a very difficult period," said Cullen.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael (Alaalatoa) and Nick (McCarthy) to the club in the coming months and to have retained 17 players, 16 of whom came through our Academy system, is a huge boost for everyone as we look forward to next season and hopefully supporters being back at the RDS Arena.

“That 16 players came through the Leinster Rugby player pathway is a testament to the hard work that underpins our identity as a club and I’d like to acknowledge the role of our clubs and our schools in the players’ development.

“The role of Noel McNamara, Trevor Hogan and all the team down in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence in Energia Park and all across the 12 counties should also be acknowledged for their work in identifying and developing these players.

“Finally, congratulations to Thomas Clarkson, David Hawkshaw and Michael Milne on their first professional contracts. Three players that have taken their opportunities when presented over the last few years and I am delighted for them and wish them well.

“We have much to do still this season but announcements like these are important as we plan for the future and we hope the supporters are as excited about what’s ahead as we are.”

Leinster Rugby Contracts:

1. Michael Alaalatoa – joining from Crusaders

2. Thomas Clarkson – promoted from the Academy

3. Jack Conan

4. Seán Cronin

5. David Hawkshaw – promoted from the Academy

6. Dave Kearney

7. Hugo Keenan

8. Rónan Kelleher

9. Dan Leavy

10. Nick McCarthy – joining from Munster Rugby

11. Luke McGrath

12. Michael Milne – promoted from the Academy

13. Ross Molony

14. Jimmy O’Brien

15. Scott Penny

16. Devin Toner

17. James Tracy

IRFU Contracts:

1. Cian Healy

2. Johnny Sexton

