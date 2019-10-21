Des Berry: 'Why Leo Cullen is the right man to put Leinster's broken World Cup players back together'

He has been here before and it didn’t go down too well.

Back in 2015, the fallout from the World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina formed the backdrop to an ill-fated season.

There were eight Leinster starters against the Pumas and five men sprung from the bench.

At the time, Cullen was a rookie embarking on a crash course in head-coaching in the aftermath of Matt O’Connor’s exit.

One year later, he was wise enough to request the assistance of Stuart Lancaster for the experience he couldn't magic out of thin air.

All of this should put Cullen in a far better position to deal with those returning from Japan this week.

Again, there were eight men on from the beginning against New Zealand on Saturday with four sent in from the bench for their sins.

In addition, there is the back row problem emerging out of confirmation that Jack Conan will be out for up to six months following a foot operation, joining Dan Leavy in long-term convalescence.

"No one is ever smarter than the game," said the Leinster coach.

"For us, we can’t get too clever ourselves. Everyone assumes that we won’t be as bad as we were four years ago.

"What’s to say otherwise? We had the players back roughly at the same time. We were going well in the Pro14.

"But, we lost at home to Wasps (in Europe), away to Bath and then pretty quickly after that we had Toulon back to back; both of those games we lost as well.

"We just need to be careful that we ensure that we are doing everything within our control to get guys back on track with us.

"It’s very much a case-by-case basis from what guys have experienced when they are out there."

Even further back, Cullen sampled the heartbreak as a player at the 2011 World Cup when Wales ripped up the form-book in that quarter-final.

"From experience, New Zealand in 2011, everyone is in a different mindset," he said.

"Some guys start, some on the bench, some not involved. It depends.

"I was not in the 23 when we lost to Wales. Everyone thought we'd beat them. But, we underperformed on the day.

"You're stuck in New Zealand, bloody miles away, and you're keen to just get back and play rugby."

The experiences as a player coming home from the 2011 World Cup and as a coach picking players up from the 2015 World Cup make Cullen the right man in the right place for Leinster’s men in Japan.

They will be given the time and space to recuperate and reboot for the season ahead.

"You forget it's the start of the season, it seems it's been on for a while, but it's just the start," heeded Cullen.

"There's such a build up to that tournament. It's like one season rolls into the next.

"We'll just touch base with our guys out there and see how they are and try make a plan."

The rush to public judgement about Ireland’s senior citizens and how they should be thrown out is just ridiculous.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t those at home who will look to benefit from damaged reputations in a dog-eat-dog environment.

"It’s been a big physical and mental commitment to that (World Cup)," stated Cullen.

"It is still early in the season. They have to come back into the group, reintegrate and go well.

"They are leaving one competitive environment and coming back into another."

Those left behind couldn’t have done more with the maximum 15 points generated by Leinster from the PRO14 League.

"That’s what we wanted. We want guys to push on here," said Cullen.

"Some guys have gone well over the first three rounds which is good."

