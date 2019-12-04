Des Berry: 'Why Franklin's Gardens has been a happy hunting ground for Leinster'

More importantly, just for this weekend, they have been better at Franklin's Gardens than they have been in Dublin.

Three times they have travelled to the home of the east-Midlands club and three times the have taken away the points.

October 21, 2000: Northampton Saints 8 Leinster 14

This was in the era when Leinster were gathering the know-how on winning away from home in Europe.

Not for the first time, Brian O'Driscoll was the magician in conjuring up a try out of thin air for Denis Hickie before Girvan Dempsey hit a rare penalty and Brian O'Meara an even rarer drop goal to build a vulnerable six-point lead.

There was nothing fancy about it as the clung to a lead through seven minutes of injury time with prop Gary Halpin and centre Shane Horgan in the bin.

It was a victory for character more than anything as the holders were dumped out of the competition five months after beating Munster in the final.

LEINSTER: G Dempsey; D Hickie, B O'Driscoll, S Horgan, G D'Arcy; E Hekenui, B O'Meara; R Corrigan, S Byrne, E Byrne, B Casey, M O'Kelly, T Brennan, L Toland, V Costello.

Cian Healy salutes the travelling fans after a European Cup win over Northampton in December 2016

December 7, 2013: Northampton Saints 7 Leinster 40

This still ranks as just about Leinster's best away day in Europe.

It was 'champagne rugby' all the way as the big guns up front blasted forward to provide the quick ball so beloved of back divisions.

Luke Fitzgerald's support lines were good for a hat-trick and O'Driscoll stole the show with, perhaps, the best pass of his illustrious career.

By that time, the Blues had already thieved a third-minute lead from Fitzgerald's opportunism and Ian Madigan's conversion.

It was then O'Driscoll reach down to his box of tricks, feeding the ball between his legs to hit Rob Kearney in stride for Fitzgerald's second.

Kearney was a creator again for Jamie Heaslip's third in a rampant opening quarter.

The rest was just window-dressing as Reddan and O'Drsicoll scooted clear and Fitzgerald completed his career evening.

LEINSTER: R Kearney; D Kearney, B O'Driscoll, G D'Arcy, L Fitzgerald; I Madigan, E Reddan; J McGrath, S Cronin, M Ross, D Toner, M McCarthy, R Ruddock, S O'Brien, J Heaslip.

December 9, 2016: Northampton Saints 10 Leinster 37

More recently, the most memorable moment from this one-sided affair was the cowardly swinging-arm thrown by Dylan Hartley at a blind-sided Sean O'Brien.

It did not quite overshadow another fine performance in which Leinster carried on from where they left off three years previously.

They did it a different way this time, striking the front from Garry Ringrose's first try in Europe to hold a 10-3 advantage at the break.

The loss of Rob Kearney to injury and Saints seven-point counter-punch try levelled it up until Isa Nacewa edged Leinster in front.

Still in the melting pot, Hartley's inexcusable act was a blow Northampton never recovered from, Jamison Gibson-Park, Rory O'Loughlin and Isa Nacewa landing tries in the final quarter.

LEINSTER: R Kearney; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, I Nacewa; J Carbery, L McGrath; J McGrath, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, H Triggs, S O'Brien, J van der Flier, J Heaslip.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors