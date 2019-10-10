Dave Kearney returns to start for Leinster in one of three changes made by Leo Cullen against Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 League tomorrow evening at the RDS (KO 7.35pm, Eirsport 1).

Dave Kearney returns for Leinster while Munster make five changes for Cheetahs test

The back row sees Max Deegan and Scott Penny come in for Josh Murphy and Will Connors, respectively, either side of number eight Caelan Doris.

Murphy drops to the bench where Jimmy O'Brien replaces his namesake Conor as Leinster look to make it three from three.

Meanwhile, captain Billy Holland is one of five changes as Munster take on the prolific Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday (KO5.15pm Irish time, Eirsport 1).

The Reds will have to be at their best to slow down the Cheetahs attack with Tyler Bleyendaal, Nick McCarthy, Jeremy Loughman and Rhys Marshall completing the new quintet.

South African Academy player Keynan Knox, a tight-head, is due his second cap from the bench.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; D Kearney, R O'Loughlin, J Tomane, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; P Dooley, R Kelleher, M Bent, D Toner, S Fardy (capt), M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris.

Replacements: J Tracy, M Milne, V Abdaladze, R Molony, J Murphy; R Osborne, H Byrne, J O'Brien.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Tyler Bleyendaal, Nick McCarthy; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.



Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Keynan Knox, Darren O’Shea, Gavin Coombes, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Calvin Nash.

