Dave Kearney injury not as bad as first feared as Cullen backs Clarkson to make the step up

Dave Kearney is facing a spell on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Leinster have been handed a boost after confirmation that Dave Kearney's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.

The winger pulled his hamstring in the second half of last weekend's win over Munster and had initially been expected to miss a large chunk of action.

However, scans this week have revealed that the injury is not that serious, so Kearney is facing weeks on the sidelines as opposed to months.

That means the 31-year old will miss tomorrow's PRO14 clash against Ulster, as will Tadhg Furlong, who is still struggling with a back issue.

Read More

With Leinster's semi-final place having long been secured, Leo Cullen is able to make 15 changes to his starting team and not risk Furlong.

Rhys Ruddock is fit again and takes his place on the bench, while Fergus McFadden is recovering well from his calf problem.

The veteran is, however, unlikely to feature in time before his Leinster contract expires at the end of the current season.

"Rhys got through a bit more training towards the end of the week, so he's back on the bench after missing out last week – he had a flare up," Cullen said.

"Similar to Tadhg, it's a little bit too soon for him. Dan Leavy is another one who has been out for a much longer period.

"We are just taking a slightly longer term view with some of those guys. There is a little bit of risk/reward with some of those calls.

"Fergus McFadden is back running now. We weren't sure what the extent of that was going to be. He is back running now from that calf injury that he had. Hopefully he won't be a million miles away.

"Dave Kearney obviously picked up that hamstring injury last weekend, but it's probably not quite as bad as we had first feared.

"You're talking a few weeks, exactly how long, I am not 100pc sure."

Ireland U-20s star Tom Clarkson will make his professional debut from the bench at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow evening.

The 20-year old has been the cornerstone of the Ireland scrum for the last two years, including last season when his side claimed the Grand Slam.

Leinster are hugely excited by Clarkson's potential, with Cullen confident that the youngster is ready to make the significant step up.

"He has gone well with the 20s for the last couple of seasons," the Leinster head coach added.

"The 20s were obviously unlucky with the way it got cut short.

"Tom has come in and trained with us during the summer. Acquitted himself quite well. It's a great step for him, a great opportunity. Hopefully it will be a good day for him."

Online Editors