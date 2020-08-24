Dan Leavy's return remains on ice as Dave Kearney ruled out with hamstring injury

Leinster will continue to have patience with Dan Leavy and have confirmed that the Ireland flanker will not play against Ulster this weekend.

There would be a certain amount of symmetry if the 26-year-old was to come back at the Aviva Stadium where he suffered his major knee injury in April 2019 while playing against the same opposition, but it's not to be.

Leinster say he will increase his training involvement this week and they may look at bringing him back in one of the 'A' interpros fixed for September to help him ease his way back.

Dave Kearney is also out of Saturday's game having gone off against Munster with a hamstring problem. He will get a further medical assessment later this week. Vakh Abaladze remains out after back surgery.

There was better news for Ireland star Cian Healy, Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier who are all fit and available for the Ulster game after coming off injured against Munster.

Tadhg Furlong and Rhys Ruddock will be assessed this week before a decision is taken on the pair who sat out the return to action last weekend.

Leo Cullen has the luxury of being able to rotate his squad knowing the result won't affect his side's play-off position.

Online Editors