Dan Leavy vows to become even better player after knee felt 'perfect' on return to action

Dan Leavy of Leinster is congratulated by team-mates Hugh OSullivan (left) and Tommy OBrien after scoring a try, which was subsequently disallowed by the TMO, during the Guinness PRO14 match between Leinster and Zebre at the RDS Arena. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dan Leavy hailed the immense support he received throughout the last 19 months, after he made his return to action last night, and revealed that his knee felt "perfect".

573 days had passed since Leavy suffered the horrific knee injury during Leinster's 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster.

Such was the complex nature of the injury, the Leinster and Ireland back-row's career hung in the balance, but the physical and mental strength he showed to recover has been nothing short of remarkable.

Leavy got through almost half an hour of Leinster's 63-8 drubbing of Zebre last night unscathed, as he showed no ill-effects of the severe setback.

Leinster will continue to ease him back to action, with Leo Cullen already urging caution, but there is no doubt that the sight of Leavy running on the RDS pitch again was hugely exciting for Irish rugby as a whole.

The 26-year old was desperately missed by Ireland last year, particularly at the World Cup, but Leavy is now hoping to make up for lost time and become an even better player than he was when he was at his dominant best in 2018.

"It was great, I loved every second of it," Leavy told Leinster's website after the game.

"The knee felt perfect. It was great to get out there again.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way. It has been a really long and a pretty bumpy ride from the get-go.

"But I was lucky to have the support that I did, right from Leo and Stu (Lancaster), to the medical staff, my physio Karl (Denver), they have literally been tireless. The whole journey has been incredible.”

Reflecting on the endless hours of rehab since March 30 last year, Leavy explained how he approached his return which, although had a couple of setbacks along the way, paid off in the end.

"It has flown by," he maintained.

"It sounds strange, but I have always had a target as soon as I got injured.

"At the start, it was about getting the swelling down to make sure I was able to get the operation. From there, again, it was just about getting as much strength and muscle back as I could before the next stop

"From there, get the range back, get running, get moving and then try to get back to where I was pre-injury and even better again.

"That's what I have got through it. We had little markers and we went week-to-week. I'm lucky to have the support staff around me.

"There was a lot of hard work and a lot of tough days but with the team, it was made possible."

Read More

Cullen was obviously delighted to welcome back one of his key men, who makes a huge difference to club and country when fully fit and firing.

Leavy thought he had gotten over for a try late on, which would have made his comeback even more memorable, with Cullen pointing out how the celebrations that followed highlighted how highly the 11-times capped international is valued within the squad.

"It's pleasing to get Dan back," Cullen added.

"In many ways, it feels like having a new player really, he's been gone that long. It's great.

"The response from his team-mates says it all really. People are genuinely delighted to see him back out there because it's such a long road with a few setbacks along the way, which is something we would always have expected realistically.

"He brings great presence to the group, he has trained for a number of weeks and we have managed his return to make it as smooth as possible.

"The response from his team-mates when he scores that non-try, it was still a great moment and we want the players to be expressing themselves out there."

Online Editors