Dan Leavy suffers fresh injury blow as operation puts him out for at least two months

Luckless Leinster flanker Dan Leavy will be out for at least two months after undergoing an operation on his wrist.

The 27-year-old fractured his wrist in training in what is the latest major set-back in a career that has been derailed by injury.

A driving force in Ireland's Grand Slam in 2018, Leavy has not played for his country since November that year and any chance of a comeback under Andy Farrell has gone up in smoke as a result of the latest blow.

Leavy had shown promising form in the opening months of the season, but he now faces another spell on the sidelines.

Leinster have plenty of cover in the immediate term, although the province are without two unnamed players as they prepare for the Montpellier game on Sunday.

That pair are in isolation after the latest round of Covid-19 testing at the team's UCD base, one as a result of being a close contact.

Otherwise, Leo Cullen should have a strong squad to choose from for the province's first game in more than a month.

Their fixtures against Montpellier, Munster and Ulster fell by the wayside as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19 in their camp, while their game against the Lions of Johannesburg - fixed for last weekend - fell victim to travel restrictions from South Africa

Long-term absentees Conor O'Brien (hamstring), Dave Kearney (back) and Michael Milne (calf) remain sidelined.