Dan Leavy makes his return from injury for Leinster against Zebre

Dan Leavy will make his long awaited return to rugby for Leinster tomorrow night after 19 months out of the game.

The Ireland flanker suffered a catastrophic knee injury in the province's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster on March 30 last year and has been on a long road to recovery since.

Leinster have held him back since rugby's return, but he's been deemed fit enough to be named on the bench for Leinster's Guinness PRO14 meeting with Zebre.

Rhys Ruddock captains the team, with Harry Byrne at out-half after training with Ireland last week.

He's partnered by Luke McGrath, with Ciaran Frawley at inside centre and Dave Kearney back on the wing.

Hooker Dan Sheehan is another who has returned from injury for his first start, with Liam Turner also making his debut at outside centre.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (19)

14. Tommy O’Brien (4)

13. Liam Turner (0)

12. Ciarán Frawley (27)

11. Dave Kearney (149)

10. Harry Byrne (11)

9. Luke McGrath (129)

1. Peter Dooley (76)

2. Dan Sheehan (0)

3. Michael Bent (142)

4. Devin Toner (249)

5. Ross Molony (97)

6. Josh Murphy (33)

7. Scott Penny (14)

8. Rhys Ruddock (175) CAPTAIN

Replacements

16. James Tracy (111)

17. Michael Milne (9)

18. Ciaran Parker (0)

19. Jack Dunne (7)

20. Scott Fardy (62)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (20)

22. David Hawkshaw (0)

23. Dan Leavy (63)

