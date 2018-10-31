Dan Leavy joins Leinster on South African trip as three uncapped players named in travelling squad

Ireland international Dan Leavy has been named in the 27-man Leinster squad to take on the Southern Kings in South Africa this Sunday.

Leavy was named in Joe Schmidt's squad for the autumn internationals but has been released back to Leinster for the trip to Port Elizabeth this weekend. The star back row is short on game time after an injury-hit start to the season, and will likely feature for Leo Cullen's side this Sunday ahead of the visit of Argentina and New Zealand to the Aviva Stadium on November 10 and 17 respectively.

As well as Leavy's inclusion in the Leinster squad, uncapped academy trio Scott Penny (flanker), Jimmy O'Brien (centre) and Ronan Kelleher (hooker) have also been selected in what is a relatively inexperienced travelling party.

There are seven academy players included in total, alongside senior players such as Scott Fardy, Dave Kearney and Michael Bent.

Leinster vs the Southern Kings kicks off at 12.45pm on Sunday.

Leinster Rugby squad to face the Southern Kings

Backs (12)

Adam Byrne (40 Leinster Rugby caps)

Tom Daly (10)

Ciarán Frawley (3)*

Jamison Gibson-Park (57)

Dave Kearney (125)

Hugo Keenan (2)*

Conor O’Brien (4)*

Jimmy O’Brien (0)*

Rory O’Loughlin (47)

Hugh O’Sullivan (2)*

Noel Reid (104)

Joe Tomane (8)

Forwards (15)

Vakh Abdaladze (2)

Michael Bent (109)

Bryan Byrne (29)

Ed Byrne (27)

Max Deegan (26)

Peter Dooley (51)

Caelan Doris (3)

Scott Fardy (28)

Mick Kearney (39)

Rónan Kelleher (0)*

Dan Leavy (57)

Ross Molony (68)

Josh Murphy (11)

Scott Penny (0)*

James Tracy (74)

*Denotes Leinster Rugby Academy

