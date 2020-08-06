Dan Leavy in the frame for emotional Aviva return after remarkable injury recovery

Dan Leavy is close to return to action after over a year on the sidelines. Photo by Conor Sharkey for Leinster Rugby via Sportsfile

DAN Leavy’s personal lockdown lasted longer than most but after his miraculous recovery from the shocking multi-ligament knee injury that threatened to end his career, Leinster say that the flanker is on course to face Munster when rugby resumes later this month.

An empty Aviva Stadium will provide an eerie backdrop to his comeback but for the Dubliner it will prove a soothing balm after the shattering silence that engulfed the packed stadium as he lay prone on the field against Ulster in the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final.

An intra-squad game with Leinster will mark the final test of his capability for the fray after assistant coach Robin McBryde confirmed the squad’s return to full contact training this week in the build-up their clash with Munster.

"Definitely," asserted the Welshman in an evening conference call with reporters, when asked if Leavy might see game-time this month.

"He has trained well. It's just unfortunate that it's really gradual and you keep on getting closer and closer to that 100%.

"He's returning from a long-term injury so the nature of that is you're going to err on the side of caution more often than not, but he's trained fantastically well.

"I've been impressed with his set-piece work as well, his speed into the air at lineout time. He hasn't jumped that often but because he's been doing so much rehab work on his legs, his one-legged jumping and that, his speed into the air has been outstanding.

"He's in a good place and he's another player I'm looking forward to seeing getting back in action.

"It's been a staggered return. Stuart (Lancaster) and myself had an extended leave so we just started back this Monday.

"The boys came back for a three-week period and there wasn't anything I could do, really, from a point of view of hands-on coaching because of the nature of the training, etc.

"It's been great to get back this week and do some set-piece stuff at last, so it's given the group a little bit more of a boost.

"Having myself and Stuart back means different voices as well as the relaxing of the rules we've got to abide by, so it's a lot more rugby-like as opposed to concentrating on the fitness and skill side of things. We're actually able to get to grips with each other so this week has been excellent.

"We've spoken about the nature of this next block really. We're looking at it as a World Cup with regards to playing against different opposition of a very high standard, some quality opposition, over the first six weeks or so in particular.

"You're going straight into games where there are no second chances. We've got the two inter-provincial games, so that's going to be mighty tough for us and we feel like we've got a bit of a target on our backs, everyone is going to be gunning for us.

"Then it's going to be hopefully kicking on to the semi-final and final, then you've got the Champions Cup. There's no place for any slip-ups so we've got to make sure we hit the ground running."

Online Editors