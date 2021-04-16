Dan Leavy caps remarkable comeback by signing contract extension with Leinster

Dan Leavy has capped his remarkable comeback from career-threatening to join centre Jimmy O’Brien in penning a new contract extension as Leinster continue to finalise their preparations for next season.

Leavy, a Grand Slam winner in 2018, suffered a horrendous knee injury in a subsequent Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster a year later which side-lined him for 18 months.

Despite making a successful playing comeback, the 26-year-old underwent a further cartilage procedure this year although medics confirmed it was merely procedural.

Kildare utility back Jimmy O’Brien has developed into a keenly competitive option for Leo Cullen’s men and the 24-year-old ex-Sevens’ player has also been rewarded with a new deal.

Leinster have announced a raft of contract extensions this week, as well as the signing of Samoa international tighthead prop Michael Alaalatoa from the Crusaders.

New contracts for Luke McGrath, Sean Cronin, Michael Milne, Dave Kearney, Ross Molony, James Tracy, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Scott Penny, Hugo Keenan, and David Hawkshaw have already been confirmed this week.

