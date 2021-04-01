Cullen: Leinster ready for a very different challenge against Toulon

Leinster coach Leo Cullen says his side are preparing for a very different challenge when Toulon make their Good Friday visit to Dublin tomorrow (5.30).

The Blues show four changes from the side that beat Munster last weekend, with Johnny Sexton back to lead the team, James Lowe on the wing, Ryan Baird in the second-row and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead prop. Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney, Scott Fardy and Andrew Porter drop to the bench.

The three-time champions arrive without their injured out-half Louis Carbonel and suspended All Black veteran Ma'a Nonu, but Cullen believes a pack that contains Springbok Eben Etzebeth, France captain Charles Ollivon and Italy great Sergio Parisse will cause problems.

"When you are playing against Munster in the final last week, the players know each other so well at this point in time," he said of last week's Guinness PRO14 final win over their rivals.

"There's always that extra bit of edge to those games based on, there is other things at stake I guess in terms of national selection and all the rest against your local rivals, so to speak.

"With a week like this, when you play against Toulon, you've to do a lot more work in terms of analysis for the players to understand who they are up against, and we are trying to second-guess some of the combinations as well.

"And we're only seeing this (Toulon) team in the last hour or so, so trying to get a grip on some of the combinations that are there.

"So the challenge is very, very different. The French league is lots of big name stars going up against each other every week, so it's a very very competitive competition. And Toulon are one of the big teams, and have been one of the big-spending teams of the last 10 or 12 years, and had a lot of success off the back of that as well.

"And now they probably have a bit of a balance really between some big name stars with some good young players coming through as well.

"So for our guys, it's making sure that they understand the threats that are there, but also trying to improve upon our own performance from last week.

"So we'll see how that goes, it's always a bit of a challenge."

Sexton (head) and Byrne (knee) were both doubts for this game, so Cullen was delighted to call on the pair.

"It's massive. Between the two of them they lead the team incredibly well, on and off the pitch I think it's fair to say, so they are so important for the team," he said.

"So yeah, great to have Johnny back starting as well. He's been good in terms of how he has led the week.

"It's just trying to get the balance over the course of the couple of weeks, people coming back in from national camp as well, off the back of the England game.

"It's just about freshening the group up. The competition in the group is good as well. Everyone is excited to get going again.

"It's a big challenge off the back of last week, short turnaround against a very, very good side as well. We need to look atthe Toulon team, the quality they have and the experience as well.

"That's the great thing at this time of year, that you go from a final to a last 16 knockout game, a bit more hype than usual with only two pool games and only one for some teams.

"It's been incredibly unusual but we're into the serious stuff and it means a lot to us and obviously Toulon have a very proud record in this team as well. It's an amazing challenge for us and I'm looking forward to getting going again."

Online Editors