Confirmed: Robbie Henshaw returns for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster have named their team for this weekend's Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets.

Robbie Henshaw returns for his first game since since Montpellier away in January.

As reported in today's Irish Independent, Luke McGrath has not recovered from his ankle issue in time to play. James Lowe misses out on the biggest game of the province's season due to the competition rules on non-European players with Scott Fardy and Jamison Gibson-Park are both named to start.

The return of Henshaw to the midfield allows Isa Nacewa to shift out to the wing in Lowe's place, with the Ireland star back ahead of schedule after suffering a serious shoulder injury against Italy in the Six Nations. Scarlets have named their 23-man squad to face Leinster on Saturday afternoon, with Leigh Halfpenny lining up on the wing.

The two-time British and Irish Lion will wear the number 14 jersey due to the absence of Paul Asquith, Johnny McNicholl and Tom Prydie through injury. Rhys Patchell, who usually plays as an out-half, will shift to full-back, a position he has filled at times this season.

Leinster (v Scarlets, Saturday, Aviva 3.30): 15. Rob Kearney, 14. Fergus McFadden, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Isa Nacewa, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Cian Healy, 2. Seán Cronin, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. James Ryan, 6. Scott Fardy, 7. Dan Leavy, 8. Jordi Murphy (103) Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Andrew Porter, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Jordan Larmour

Scarlets: 15. Rhys Patchell; 14. Leigh Halfpenny, 13. Scott Williams, 12. Hadley Parkes, 11. Steffan Evans; 10. Dan Jones, 9.Gareth Davies;

1.Rob Evans, 2. Ken Owens (c), 3. Sampson Lee; 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. David Bulbring; 6. Aaron Shingler, 7. John Davies, 8. James Barclay

Replacements: R Elias, D Evans, W Kruger, L Rawlins, S Cummins, A Davies, S Hughes, W Boyde.

Online Editors