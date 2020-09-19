Collision Kings - How Leinster shook off the 'lady-boys' tag

Every Monday, as part of Leinster's team review, Hugh Hogan steps to the front of the room and stands before the players with some feedback on their performances and things they can improve on. Then he presents his contenders for 'The Hit of the Week'.

First, the forwards will watch the three tackles he's included and vote on the best, then the backs get to do the same. It's a bit of fun, but it's also an important part of the culture for an organisation that has transformed its image in the past decade.

The 'lady boys' tag is now firmly part of the four-time European champions' origin story. Nobody who watched their defensive line bully Ulster a week ago could question their toughness or their commitment to defence.

The current chapter of the province's success began with the recruitment of the former England coach Stuart Lancaster. He replaced Kurt McQuilkin, who was forced to return to New Zealand for family reasons, but was brought in on a wider remit than just defence, and Cullen saw an opening for an expert in the collision.

He found the solution was already within Leinster's ranks in the form of the former St Mary's captain and Ireland Club international who was working as an elite player development officer. The promotion was informal at first, before the province formalised his role as 'contact skills coach' in 2018.

Hogan's name crops up frequently in interviews with players and coaches.

Input

"We can't underestimate the contribution of Hugh getting that tackle technique right," Josh van der Flier said of his input last week after his defensive display earned him the man-of-the-match award in the Guinness PRO14 final.

Hogan has carved out a niche that doesn't exist at most clubs. Although specialist coaches are prevalent in other sports like American football, it is still unusual for rugby beyond the traditional roles.

Coaching has long been a passion for Hogan and, while he enjoyed a fine playing career at High School, Trinity and St Mary's, he was steadily building his experience off the pitch.

Initially, he took the High School U-14s as a part-time job during his time at university, but by the time he hit 31 he was handed the top job at St Mary's and decided to stop playing as a result.

At that stage, he was studying for the Law Society exams and earning professional experience with solicitor firms, but an advertisement for a job in Leinster appealed and he took the plunge.

He got the gig and turned his back on the traditional career.

Given his family background, it should be no surprise he took the road less travelled. His father Bosco is an actor currently filming Valhalla, the sequel to Vikings, while his sister Niamh is an actress and stuntwoman also working on that shoot. His mother Leslie Lalor is also an actress, while his brother Daragh is a musician.

"It wasn't really a big deal where my parents expected me to have the secure bank job," he says. "They were delighted for me to have the chance and I'd been coaching probably over a decade at that stage, so they knew the passion I had for it. I was quite lucky to have that support."

Movement and body awareness were strengths of Hogan as a player and he has carried that into his coaching. He earned a black belt in karate in his late teens and believes it has stood to him.

"It was kind of a grounding in a way of thinking, I have a good eye for movement," he explains. "I can break down movement and build it back up. Pick things out and then say, 'If we tweak this bit it might be more efficient or powerful or stronger' or something like that. So definitely that's a factor."

Although his mother still practises martial arts, Hogan hasn't found the time. His job keeps him quite active as he gets up close and personal with the players as they look to hone their technique and improve their contact work.

His window to work with players comes before and after training sessions as they look to enhance their work before, during and after contact in what has become the most important area of the game.

He reviews every tackle in every game and, while many are focused on the number of interventions a player makes, he'll look at the quality of their contribution.

"There's your tackle completion - made versus missed. I'm yet to see a day where there's zero missed tackles and it's not going to happen, particularly different defensive systems will have different likely tackle completion," he explains.

"We play with an aggressive line speed so we will miss some tackles . . . Then, from a qualitative point of view, you're looking at two things. One would be kind of our tackle dominance - how often from the contact point you can knock the ball-carrier backwards?

Dominance

"And also a good metric for us to in terms of a defensive performance is the number of double tackles as well.

"Because, if we can make more double tackles, the likelihood is your dominance level is up, but also the quality or speed of ball in the attack is slower as well. So we work on those two in particular as being kind of indicators of where our defence is at."

Increasingly, work in the collision is the defining aspect of each match.

"If you're not able to match a team physically, you're going to struggle no matter how flashy you are and how many opportunities you can take in attack," Hogan says. "The cornerstone of the performance will always come back to being the defence."

It may seem paradoxical given he is essentially coaching players to smash opponents, but safety is another key facet of Hogan's work.

While player welfare is the main consideration, Cullen also wants his best players fit as much as possible. Poor technique leads to injuries and it is imperative they stay as safe as they can be while bringing that physical edge.

"I definitely pride my work on being safe and effective - essentially, that we do have lower rates of injury," Hogan says. "We do have low rates of concussion. Having that mindset for collisions is one thing, but we want to try and do it in a safe way because it's paramount. Then, it's how do we do it effectively once it's safe?" Each player has a tackle plan that works off his body type, ability and favoured technique.

Will Connors honed his chop technique when coming back from a serious knee injury, Garry Ringrose was a diligent teenager eager to learn and James Ryan cut out some dangerous habits on his own road to recovery.

Even the much-criticised technique of Johnny Sexton is pre-ordained.

"It's unfair to say that it's unsafe because he's very experienced and what he's doing and he's playing to his plan," Hogan says of his former St Mary's team-mate.

Leinster hope that all of that work comes to fruition against Saracens today. The European champions out-muscled them a year ago. Throw in the multiple humblings at the hands of England for the club's Ireland contingent as well as their World Cup experiences, and there is an issue that needs to be addressed. There is, Hogan says, no silver bullet for Sarries.

"You have to give yourself the small competitive advantages that you can," he explains.

"You have to try to get yourself set first so you have got decision-making time. You have to try to put them under pressure with your line-speed so that their decision-making process is compromised.

"You have to be bloody accurate with what you do physically, whether that's your angle of entry or your speed to drop your tackle height - you've got to support one another as well - ie, what are the next two men doing and can we make a double tackle in this situation?

"Then, can we compete for the ball or slow down the ball or wrestle to buy time for the next phase and to reset again?

"Every half a second is going to count in those scenarios. And if you can put two or three little wins together, a second and a half makes a world of difference because your line has covered the space or your backfield is organised or, you know, you can ID the threats and where their players are moving to.

"It's no magical one thing, but it's like little margins in each of those facets, I would say is very important."

They've won the 25 matches since the teams last met, but today marks a step up in class.

If Hogan has a wide array of options for 'The Hit of the Week' afterwards, then it's likely he and Leinster will be preparing for a semi-final.