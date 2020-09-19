| 12.3°C Dublin

Collision Kings - How Leinster shook off the 'lady-boys' tag

The Big Interview

Leg drive: Leinster openside Will Connors attempts a chop tackle on Munster No 8 CJ Stander, with lock Billy Holland in the background, during their Guinness PRO14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium two weeks ago. BRENDAN MORAN/SPORTSFILE Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Every Monday, as part of Leinster's team review, Hugh Hogan steps to the front of the room and stands before the players with some feedback on their performances and things they can improve on. Then he presents his contenders for 'The Hit of the Week'.

First, the forwards will watch the three tackles he's included and vote on the best, then the backs get to do the same. It's a bit of fun, but it's also an important part of the culture for an organisation that has transformed its image in the past decade.

The 'lady boys' tag is now firmly part of the four-time European champions' origin story. Nobody who watched their defensive line bully Ulster a week ago could question their toughness or their commitment to defence.