Cian Healy during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cian Healy during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cian Healy has signed a new deal with Leinster but it is unclear whether it will allow him to be contracted beyond next year’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old, who has battled back from near retirement and is due to win his 115th Ireland cap in Sunday's Six Nations match against Italy, had previously signed a one-year deal last season.

His Irish colleague Jamison Gibson-Park has also signed an unspecified contract to remain in Ireland, as has tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze, squashing rumours that he might have been moved elsewhere by IRFU diktat.

