Champions stroll to victory as plucky Ulster fail to last the pace

Last week in Edinburgh there wasn't a reporter working on the night who didn't delete what they had written with about 10 minutes to go, and start again. Not this time. The champions, who haven't lost since the Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by Saracens last year - coincidentally they are next in line - were lining up their third league title in a row from a long way out. It is 506 days since they last lost in the Guinness PRO14.

As the stadium crew scurried about after the final whistle, rapidly constructing the podium for the presentation, you wondered would the Leinster players be doing a victory dance as if there was a crowd present. It was eerie. They did.

As part of the picture building for last night's final we were given a few stats on the champions and the challengers. For the first few headings you had to do a double-take. Ulster came across as disciplined and well-drilled; Leinster as loose and in need of a firm hand. Dan McFarland's men were positively tidy in their concession of penalties overall. At the breakdown they were twice as efficient. In the last half an hour of games between them that went to three times more careful. How could a team with that photofit look like they had no business in the final line-up?

Maybe it was because their conversion rate was so poor. When it came to the last third of the field they would lose their compass and stray off course. As for the other end of the pitch they were downright rank at protecting their own house. Leinster could barge in at any time of day or night, raid the fridge, crack open a few bottles and turn the music up full blast.

So that was the context. Notwithstanding the adrenaline shot Ulster had got from their dramatic win in Murrayfield, you could feel coach Richard Cockerill's pain that his side had not turned a winning position into an outright win. When it came to this contest Ulster weren't attracting much money.

Then, for the crack, they scored on their first visit to the Leinster 22. Not even four minutes on the clock, and when Jack Conan opened a door for the second time in that short period, James Hume - one of Ulster's shining lights of late - took full advantage of a neat play out the back to score from distance. Perfect.

It didn't signal a complete turnaround, however, in their poor conversion rate in the opposition 22. It wasn't like they would be short of practice either.

This was a cracking contest. It was shaped in the first half by Leinster's struggles out of touch. In the first half hour they had lost four of seven throws - and one of the three positive results had seen the ball arrive, somehow, in the hands of Andrew Porter, the back marker in the lineout.

Against a side on top of their game this would have been more costly. Ulster, however, were at their most vulnerable on restarts. Twice in the moments after Ross Byrne had kicked penalties for Leinster his team were gifted handy exits. For the first he had kicked Leinster to 10-5 when John Andrew, a temporary replacement for Rob Herring, clocked Conan high. We didn't get a cutaway to McFarland in the coach's box but if we had he would have been glad to have his mask.

Then in the second half, just after Byrne had made it 13-5, Billy Burns skewed his restart leaving Leinster their choice of what to do next.

It was a bad couple of minutes for the Ulster outhalf. Leinster's choice had been to take territory. Ulster won the lineout safely enough, but in trying to connect with Marcel Coetzee he found the grateful hands of Robbie Henshaw who timed his intercept to perfection. Byrne's conversion put the home side 20-5 ahead, six minutes into the second half, and were locked into silver medal mode.

You have to credit their attitude though. Ulster are short a few quality players but they have zero interest at any stage of any contest in giving up. That will stand to them next weekend in Toulouse. With that in mind, getting Coetzee off the field well before the finish will help.

Leinster are in better shape for the visit of Saracens. The return of James Ryan went well enough. It's unclear what role he played, if any, in the dodgy lineout dip in the first half, and Johnny Sexton had a trot, without incident.

It was notable that Josh van der Flier got the man of the match award. The emergence of Will Connors has softened his cough so it was important for him to remind Leo Cullen he hasn't gone away.

Ronan Kelleher can't have been far behind him. His physical power is a real asset to this Leinster pack. After a dodgy start Conan too got through a heap of work. On a night when Coetzee and Sean Reidy were leading the charge in the Ulster pack, Leinster needed to match that, and raise it.

So the sight of Caelan Doris bursting over by the posts to take the game even further away from Ulster was exactly what Cullen was looking for. He has a raft of carriers in this pack. Over the course of a bruising contest it's a huge help to be able to share out the grunt. There was no shortage of willing workers.