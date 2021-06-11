Caelan Doris shines with RDS crowd treated to business as usual as Leinster blow Dragons away 

James Ryan of Leinster takes a restart during the Guinness PRO14 match between Leinster and Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin. The game is one of the first of a number of pilot sports events over the coming weeks which are implementing guidelines set out by the Irish government to allow for the safe return of spectators to sporting events. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The sun shone, Leinster won and a live crowd were in attendance to enjoy every minute of it.

Everything about tonight’s game at the RDS felt like some degree of normal service being resumed, including a lacklustre Dragons side being sent packing empty handed.

The 1,200 Leinster supporters were treated to some cracking tries en route to a routine 31-point end-of-season victory.

Andy Farrell and his coaching staff watched on from the stand ahead of Monday’s Ireland squad announcement, with several players putting their hand up for selection.

Caelan Doris was immense and looked back to his best, James Ryan continued to make a mockery of his Lions non-selection, while Jordan Larmour, Ryan Baird, Scott Penny and Jimmy O’Brien enhanced their chances of getting game-time against Japan and USA next month.

Harry Byrne made his return from injury and got longer than he expected after being called upon when Rory O’Loughlin was forced off injured after 26 minutes.

Byrne’s introduction meant his older brother Ross shifted to inside centre, as Harry got some much-needed minutes in his preferred out-half position.

Doris, who made a stunning try-saving tackle, has endured a tough time with a head injury this year, but thankfully, he looks to have made a full recovery and he could well end up finding himself in South Africa this summer.

Paul O’Connell will have liked what he saw from Ryan and Baird’s budding second-row partnership, as the latter scored a stunning try to offer a timely reminder of his explosive potential.

Scott Fardy and Michael Bent were given a fond farewell from the home fans, as the loyal veteran duo head off into retirement.

Having opened up an early 19-0 lead thanks to tries from O’Brien, Garry Ringrose and Larmour, it looked as though Leinster would pull away, only to be pegged back by Sam Davies’ try when Rónan Kelleher was in the bin for a high tackle.

Ringrose’s try was the pick of the bunch, as Leinster cut loose in ideal conditions for a brilliant team score, but they had to settle for a 19-7 lead at the break.

The second-half was only three minutes old when Baird seized his opportunity to showcase his remarkable pace and power.

As the 21-year-old picked a clever line off Jamison Gibson-Park’s sniping break, Baird turned on the afterburners and then the silky footwork to bamboozle the Dragons defence.

Baird had the intelligence to pass to Gibson-Park, only for the fit-again scrum-half to return the favour en route to the talented second-row powering over for the bonus point try.

Ross Byrne added his third conversion of the evening to extend Leinster’s advantage.

O’Brien had a try chalked off before Larmour crossed for his second thanks to a strong scrum and a lovely Hugo Keenan assist.

Five tries soon became six when Penny, who had an eventful evening having filled in at hooker when Kelleher was in the bin, scored in the corner after the Byrne brothers linked well to find Doris, who put the excellent young openside over.

Ross Byrne was on target with the touchline conversion with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Leinster had long since been in cruise control and the RDS crowd were able to see Cian Kelleher off in his final game for the club before he joins Ealing Trailfinders next season.

All in all, a good night’s work for Leinster, as the supporters went home happy, dreaming of brighter days ahead next season.

Leinster – H Keenan (C Kelleher 70); J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), R O’Loughlin (H Byrne 26), J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 62); C Healy (M Milne 55), R Kelleher (J Tracy 55), M Bent (V Abdaladze 54); R Baird, J Ryan; S Fardy (D Toner 54), S Penny (J van der Flier 72), C Doris.

Dragons – J Lewis (J Dixon 45); O Jenkins, A Owen, J Roberts, R Dyer (I Davies 17); S Davies, R Williams (capt) (G Bertranou, 47); B Harris (J Reynolds 59), E Dee (R Hibbard 68), A Jarvis ( L Yendle 73); J Davies (J Maksymiw 56), B Carter; H Keddie, O Griffiths, R Moriarty (T Basham 23).

Ref – M Adamson (Scotland)