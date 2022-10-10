Caelan Doris speaks with head coach Leo Cullen during a Leinster Rugby captain's run at the RDS Arena in Dublin last Friday. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster have been handed a major boost ahead of Friday's trip to Galway, as Caelan Doris has come through the return-to-play protocols and will be available for selection.

The Ireland No 8's return will help offset the potential loss of Jack Conan, who is struggling with a back injury suffered during last weekend's warm-up.

Leo Cullen will definitely have to plan without Ireland internationals Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ryan Baird, all of whom were replaced with head injuries during Saturday's win over the Sharks. The trio will now follow the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Jordan Larmour will also miss the clash with Connacht after he picked up a foot injury in the Sharks game. Further tests are required to determine the extent of the damage.

Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Connacht hope to have a clean bill of health for the visit of Leinster to the Sportsground on Friday.

Elsewhere, Cullen has also confirmed a short-term contract for hooker Tadgh McElroy.

The Dundalk native is a former Ireland U-20 international and has played for Saracens, Bristol, Ealing Trailfinders and most recently London Irish over the last few seasons.

McElroy, who has represented Clontarf and Lansdowne in the Energia AIL, has most recently played for the Leinster 'A' team and has impressed Cullen with a string of strong performances, including a hat-trick of tries against Connacht ''A' in Energia Park.

"Tadgh has performed really well over a number of games with the 'A' team," Cullen said.

"He's a good addition to the squad over the next few months and has taken his chance well over the last few games and we wish him well."