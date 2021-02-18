Byrne brothers start together for the first time for Leinster

Ross and Harry Byrne will start together for the first time for Leinster against Dragons tomorrow night.

The brothers were part of the Irish set-up last weekend, with Ross kicking five points against France off the bench and Harry taking part in the warm-up at the Aviva Stadium.

Having worn the No 13 shirt last month, Ross reverts to inside centre with his younger brother starting at out-half.

Ciaran Frawley misses out with a minor shoulder injury, but the coaches will be keen to see how the brothers link together for the first time with Rory O'Loughlin, Dave Kearney, Cian Kelleher and Max O'Reilly hoping to capitalise on their creativity.

Jack Conan is another player who has been released by Ireland who goes straight into the starting team for his 100th Leinster cap, while Ryan Baird comes into the second-row where he'll partner Ryan Baird with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy providing experience off the bench.

Luke McGrath captains the side as he looks to catch Andy Farrell's eye as the province look to consolidate their position on top of Conference A.

20-year-old Clane RFC product Marcus Hanan is in line for his debut off the bench despite the fact he has yet to come into the province's Academy, while Jamie Osborne is also primed for another chance to impress as a replacement.

LEINSTER: M O'Reilly; C Kelleher, R O'Loughlin, R Byrne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent; R Molony, R Baird; J Murphy, S Penny, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, M Hanan, T Clarkson, D Toner, S Fardy, R Osborne, D Hawkshaw, J Osborne.

Read More

Online Editors