Blow for Leinster as Dan Leavy facing up to four months on the sidelines with knee injury

Dan Leavy has had surgery on his knee and will be unavailable for at least thre months. Photo by Gareth Everitt/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Leinster flanker Dan Leavy will be out for the next three to four months of action after undergoing surgery on a knee cartilage injury.

The Ireland international has made nine appearances for the province this season since returning from the horror knee injury he suffered in March 2019.

While news of a fresh knee injury will alarm fans, Independent.ie understands that the elective procedure, which was taken as a precaution, was successful and Leinster are confident that Leavy will make a full recovery to be available in May or June.

Leinster this afternoon issued an update on Caelan Doris who they say "flagged some concussive symptoms while in camp with Ireland and returned to Leinster Rugby to investigate those symptoms".

Doris is listed as unavailable for selection for this Friday's game against Dragons and Leinster say no further update will be provided until the investigation is complete.

Leo Cullen will have Rory O'Loughlin and Tommy O'Brien fit for the trip to Wales, while Michael Bent (neck), Adam Byrne (hamstring) and Scott Penny (neck) are being monitored at training before a decision is made on their availability.

Jimmy O'Brien (hamstring), Conor O'Brien, Max Deegan (both knee) and Vakh Abdaladze (back) remain sidelined.

