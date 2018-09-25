At times it felt they were like kindred spirits. Comrades in arms; or, at the very least, (damaged) legs.

'Bernard Brogan beat me back by a month and a half' - Josh van der Flier bonded with Dublin star through knee rehabilitation

Until one day the text messages stopped zinging.

And then he saw him running out at Croker with a smile as wide as the Royal Canal. Number 18. Bernard Brogan.

"So that's why!" Josh van der Flier muttered to himself on that August afternoon. "Bernard 1 Josh 0!" he laughs now.

The pair had admired each other's sporting exploits from a distance but it was only after their sporting prowess brought them beneath a surgeon's scalpel that they finally met in person.

The gifted Ray Moran, who has re-assembled enough shattered bodies to fill an Irish sporting Hall of Fame, introduced the pair in March after their respective cruciate operations.

Bernard Brogan made his return for the Dubs in August.

Brogan and Van der Flier shook hands, unsteadily, as one might expect when balancing on crutches, but with a much more certain commitment that both men would be there for each other during their recuperation.

"I didn't even know that he was in that day with me," recalls the Leinster and Ireland flanker.

"Ray Moran just said to me, 'I just did Bernard's there, and you can be rehab buddies. It was cool to have someone to compare to along the way.

"It was helpful for both of us, I think. I wouldn't know him very well. But the injuries seemed to be basically similar so we just texted every now and then. Our recovery processes seemed to be pretty much the same as well.

"So we could tell each other that sometimes it was sore running or if it was grand doing other things.

"Simple things like, 'How are you getting on? How's it been?' And I'd tell him that I was back doing squats and how that was going. We were able to tell each other what exercises made it sore and when icing it might help, that sort of thing."

It would have been foolish for either man to literally gamble on their fitness; theirs wasn't a race to the finishing line.

Still, he was more than mildly surprised to see the gilded and gifted 34-year-old make his playing return in early August, a mere five months after the operation.

"He beat me by a month and a half! 1-0 Bernard, I guess. Yeah, it was incredible."

Brogan always had such a target in his head; an All-Ireland tilt concentrates the mind.

For Van der Flier (25), a younger man with more of his career ahead, rather than behind him, and in a sport that places varying demands on his body, the priorities had to be different.

"Bernard was trying to get back for the end of a season and I suppose it would have been silly for me to rush back with a whole season ahead.

"He'd be a bit older than me as well, I can't imagine he has that many years ahead of him. I was incredibly impressed with him and he's been doing very well for his club as well by all accounts, so it has been a full recovery.

"When I first got injured, they said nine months was the standard recovery time which would have taken me to mid-November.

"I wanted to come back for the first weekend of Europe. I knew I wouldn't get straight back into the team when I hadn't played before then, so Dragons became the target around June.

"But all it takes is one bad training session to knock you back two or three weeks or so. But all was good."

Sometimes his own impatience threatened to quarrel with unremitting science.

"Fearghal Kerin did my physio and I told him I wanted to be back in July! But they didn't want me pushing, like I was pushing to get back as soon as possible, but the physios were reluctant.

"I remember I wanted to run at the end of May and they were saying, 'no, you're not running until July'.

"Obviously I wasn't ready, I hadn't done everything. I saw it as my job to be ready to play and push them to get me ready to play but Fearghal insisted that I wasn't going to be allowed to do anything until I was ready.

"A lot of the physios here had also done that rehab before because Tom Daly and Jordi Murphy would have had similar issues.

"Tom, for example, was going really well and he felt that he could probably train a bit earlier but the physios were like, 'no, because we have done this before and it didn't work that time.'

"I suppose I was lucky that there were a few people who were examples to learn from. Ultimately, it paid off because training went really well when I came back."

Aside from being driven by his rehab buddy Brogan, Van der Flier had enough personal motivation to be going on with, given Leinster's well-stocked and competitive back-row.

"Obviously, I thought it would be ideal to get back - more so for the team, there weren't many back-rows, but now it looks like everyone will be around.

"The earlier I get back the better because I knew I'd hopefully get more game-time with a lot of the guys out but, it'll be great to have Sean O'Brien back, Dan Leavy too.

"It's getting very tough now again. It's only good for pushing everyone on, everyone has to be playing their best now to be playing."

Van der Flier was certainly that against Edinburgh on Saturday, smashing into 23 tackles.

"It felt good to be back, that first half was probably the toughest I've ever had," he beams.

He was sore on Sunday morning but this was a pain he could embrace.

