Bad news for Leinster and Ireland as Sean O'Brien leaves the field injured 28 minutes into comeback

O'Brien was made captain for Leinster's away trip to Scarlets but had to be withdrawn after 28 minutes after seeming to injure his arm. O'Brien ruefully shook his head as he left the field, clearly frustrated after only just returning from a troublesome hip ailment.

It had been hoped that O'Brien would be in the mix to face England on the final day of the Six Nations on St Patrick's Day, but that looks very unlikely after this latest setback.

It was the back row's first appearance since playing Exeter in the second back-to-back Champions Cup fixture in mid-December.