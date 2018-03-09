Sport Leinster Rugby

Saturday 10 March 2018

Bad news for Leinster and Ireland as Sean O'Brien leaves the field injured 28 minutes into comeback

9 March 2018; Leinster captain Sean O'Brien runs out ahead of the Guinness PRO14 Round 17 match between Scarlets and Leinster at Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Sean O'Brien's availability for a possible Grand Slam tilt in Twickenham next weekend looks remote after the star flanker pulled up injured during the first half of his comeback game tonight.

O'Brien was made captain for Leinster's away trip to Scarlets but had to be withdrawn after 28 minutes after seeming to injure his arm. O'Brien ruefully shook his head as he left the field, clearly frustrated after only just returning from a troublesome hip ailment.

It had been hoped that O'Brien would be in the mix to face England on the final day of the Six Nations on St Patrick's Day, but that looks very unlikely after this latest setback.

It was the back row's first appearance since playing Exeter in the second back-to-back Champions Cup fixture in mid-December.

