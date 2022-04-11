Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher set for Leinster return against Connacht in Aviva showdown

Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher are set to feature for Leinster against Connacht on Friday. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Leinster have been handed a triple boost ahead of Friday's second leg round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup clash against Connacht, as Ireland trio Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour are back in full training.

Leo Cullen resisted the temptation to rush Porter, Kelleher and Larmour back into action last week, but having recovered from their respective knocks, they are set to be available for selection.

Porter (ankle) and Kelleher (shoulder) have been sidelined since picking up knocks during the Six Nations, while Larmour suffered a hip injury in the win over Benetton at the start of March.

The returning Ireland internationals will bolster Leinster's options for the showdown at the Aviva Stadium, while prop Michael Milne is also back in training following a calf problem.

However, Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion) and Ryan Baird (back) remain sidelined.

Elsewhere, Munster have been boosted by the return to training of Joey Carbery (leg/knee) and Peter O’Mahony (hamstring) ahead of Saturday's return clash with Exeter at Thomond Park.

Simon Zebo and Diarmuid Barron have both recovered from illness and will also return to training today.

Alex Kendellen is a doubt after the talented young back-row failed a HIA last weekend and will now follow the return-to-play protocols.

Jack O’Sullivan, who replaced Kendellen, sustained a knee injury during the defeat to Exeter and will go for a scan today.

Gavin Coombes (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), James French (knee) and RG Snyman (knee) are continuing to rehab.

Meanwhile, fresh from scoring a hat-trick in Ulster's win over defending European champions Toulouse last weekend, Robert Baloucoune has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at his home province until at least the summer of 2025.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster for three more years,” the Ireland winger said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far alongside a great group of lads, and I’m excited to be part of this team as we continue to grow together.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added:

“Rob is an exceptional talent, and it’s fantastic that a player of his calibre has committed their future to our province.

“Not only does he possess devastating pace, with the ability to score tries from anywhere, but he is also a superb defender, as he showcased against Toulouse.

“I’m looking forward to what Rob will deliver in the Ulster jersey over the coming seasons.”