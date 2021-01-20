One day at training in Anglesea Road, then Leinster coach Matt Williams shared with his players a vision for the future.

Brace yourselves for this. It was that players would be performing to packed houses every week; that each of them would be earning a fat, six-figure sum; that dancing girls would welcome them onto the field for every home game; that the Leinster Branch would have to extend their office to accommodate all the silverware they would win. And the media? Well they would be camped outside the gate permanently to record every waking thought of these household names, these boys in blue.

Well no actually, it was more modest than that. Rather, Williams dreamt aloud of kids walking around Donnybrook wearing replica Leinster shirts. As the captain Reggie Corrigan described in his subsequent book, Leinster In The Beginning:

"We looked at him. That will never happen. Having our supporters wearing our jerseys was a foreign notion to us."

This presents an almost Dickensian scene. It wasn’t that this group of Olivers were afraid to ask for second helpings, rather they didn’t think they were worthy of more.

At the time Leinster’s kit deal extended to two sets of gear. Johnny O’Hagan, a cricket nerd trapped in the body of a rugby bagman, would have to scurry around the changing room immediately post-match dragging socks and shirts off players to get them to the cleaners. It was early 2001. By the end of the year Leinster had won their first title of the professional era. More importantly, they had climbed over Munster to get there.

You need two credible contenders to make a rivalry commercial. Beating Munster in the Celtic League final in December that year didn’t transpose numbers one and two in the pecking order, but it showed it could be done. Man, did the IRFU need their own version of Scottish football’s Old Firm.

Since then the Leinster/Munster rivalry has been the fuel to drive the domestic professional game. For much of the 1990s the inter-provincial bus was hardly worth taking out of the garage such was the impact of the All-Ireland League. We remember going to pre-match lunches when a company called Cara Computers were sponsoring the series. It would be an exaggeration to say there were more at the pre-match than paid in the gate an hour later, but not a huge one.

Soon after the game went professional, in summer 1995, the inter-pros gained a level of importance far greater than even the 1980s when first Leinster and then Ulster were the powerhouses. Truly it was a symbiotic relationship: the pro game needed appropriate fixtures, and the inter-pros needed a kiss of life. Away we went.

That Leinster title win in 2001 had added value for their relationship with Munster thanks to the way it unfolded. In those days shoeing players on the ground at the breakdown was still considered an acceptable part of the game, as long as it wasn’t presented as naked opportunism. In other words, if there was a casual relationship between the victim and the free passage of ball, then fire away without standing on his head or genitals.

Eric Miller was presented with this very conundrum early in the game. Anthony Foley was isolated on the ground, as a Munster maul was coming to an end, and the retreating Millar had a brain fart and booted him – not full force – around the crotch. If it was easy to miss in real time but it took on capital offence status on the replays.

Nigel Whitehouse was the referee. He got very excited very quickly. Six times in the space of a few seconds he shouted at Millar: ‘Come here!” The Munster forwards raised the ante immediately with Alan Quinlan pointing out the crime. Paul O’Connell added wild applause as it became clear Millar was on his way off. There were 26 minutes gone and Munster had a 7-6 lead. So long Leinster.

Or so we thought. Had they not come back from the dead that night who knows how long it would have taken them to resurrect themselves. Certainly it set a precedent, and the big winners since then have been the IRFU, for whom keeping rugby in lights is a fundamental part of their business plan.

This element of the brand is so strong that it could survive pretty well despite the ravages of the Player Management Programme. When, in the national interest, a tachometer was taken out to measure the minutes players were spending behind the wheel, the inter-pros took a hit. So, over the bumper Christmas period when crowd interest was intense, coaches tended to load up for home games and give second stringers the job on the road.

There are many things that make this weekend’s Munster versus Leinster meeting different. The setting, the timing, the respective positions of each side in the rugby firmament – all are unusual. So is the fact that the game, with all the fit contenders on show, will never have been more relevant to the shape of the Ireland squad that follows.

As for Matt Williams’s vision 20 years ago, of a clatter of kids wandering around Dublin 4 in Leinster shirts, things have moved on. Like their counterparts in red, a sizable army will be wearing those shirts on Saturday night sitting in front of the telly, at home. Quite a journey.