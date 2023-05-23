Leinster prop Michael Ala'alatoa faces hearing tomorrow following red card in Champions Cup final defeat

Leinster prop Michael Ala’alatoa will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow following his red card in the latter stages of his side’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat to La Rochelle last weekend.

Ala’alatoa was dismissed by referee Jaco Peyper in the 78th minute for charging into a ruck dangerously and for making contact with the head area of the La Rochelle replacement prop Georges-Henri Colombe in contravention of Law 9.20(a).

Law 9.20(a) states: "A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul."

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play, Law 9.20(a) carries the following sanction entry points - low end: two weeks; mid-range: six weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

Roddy Dunlop KC (Scotland), Chair, Leon Lloyd (England) and Frank Hadden (Scotland) have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for the hearing, which will take place via video conference tomorrow.

Any potential ban for Ala’alatoa would carry over into next season.