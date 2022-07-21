Rónan Kelleher during a Leinster rugby training session at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster will travel to Paris to face Racing 92 for the opening match of their Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

Leo Cullen's men then take on Gloucester home and away either side of Christmas before welcoming the French heavyweights to Dublin for their final Pool A game.

Munster open their campaign at home to Toulouse and Graham Rowntree will be targeting maximum points in their home and away clashes with Northampton Saints as they finish up with a daunting trip to France to face the 2021 champions and the team that has knocked them out of the competition in the last two seasons.

Ronan O'Gara will be in Belfast with his La Rochelle team in December, with the champions playing Ulster back to back either side of the festive season.

Dan McFarland's side open their campaign away to Sale Sharks and conclude at home to Alex Sanderson's side.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht kick off at home to Newcastle Falcons before meeting Jeremy Davidson's Brive twice and finishing at Kingston Park.

Although the order of play has been revealed, the times and exact dates of the games have yet to be finalised.

The opening weekend is December 9/10/11, with matches also taking place on December 16/17/18, January 13/14/15 and 20/21/22.

The finals will be held in Dublin on May 19 and 20.

2022/23 Challenge and Champions Cup key dates

Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022

Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022

Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023

Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023

Round of 16 – 31 March - 1/2 April 2023

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 19 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 20 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin