Leinster left frustrated as promising tighthead Aungier set for inter-provincial switch to Connacht

Leinster will be dealt a double-blow to their tighthead depth as a second prospect from their Academy ranks looks set for an interprovincial switch.

Following news that ex-USA U-20 international Roman Salanoa is poised to switch to Munster, it has emerged that former Ireland U-20 prop Jack Aungier has agreed a move to Connacht next season.

Leinster are understood to be deeply frustrated by the loss of both players.

It is believed that were prepared to lose Aungier to Connacht on the basis that Salanoa would remain on the east coast, but then the Hawaiin opted to take up an offer from Munster with the IRFU's blessing.

Leinster are preparing to be without Ireland's first and second choice tightheads Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter for large tracts of the season when rugby resumes and have confirmed they are not planning on making any further additions to their squad.

That decision was made on the understanding that Salanoa would remain on board for another season.

Now, they are set to proceed with Michael Bent, Vakh Abaladze and current U-20 international Tom Clarkson operating behind the Ireland pair.

Clarkson has yet to make a senior appearance, whereas Aungier has played five times for the first team and Salanoa came off the bench three times this season.

Sutton native Aungier will hope to earn more opportunities at the top level at the Sportsground, where he'll compete with Ireland international Finlay Bealham, Dominic Robertson-McCoy for a spot in Andy Friend's team.

It remains to be seen whether the flurry of activity will be followed up by more interprovincial movement before rugby resumes.

Online Editors