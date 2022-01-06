Leinster layoff could be extended even longer after Montpellier hit by Covid outbreak

Leo Cullen was one of the people in the Leinster set-up that tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Leinster's lengthy period without a game could be extended, as next week's opponents Montpellier are dealing with a Covid outbreak within their squad.

Leinster have not played since their Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath on December 11, and although Leo Cullen's men are due to welcome Montpellier to the RDS on Sunday week, there are doubts about that clash going ahead.

Montpellier are scheduled to take on Toulouse in the Top 14 this Sunday, but that clash could be postponed as the club looks to control the spread of the virus.

Leinster were controversially forced to hand Montpellier a 28-0 walkover in the reverse tie last month due to their own Covid outbreak, but they have since returned to training without having played a game.

If Montpellier were unable to travel to Dublin next week, Leinster are facing the prospect of having their last five games postponed, which throws up all sorts of issues.

Given Leinster are the bulk suppliers to the Ireland squad, Andy Farrell will also be concerned as he monitors the situation carefully, with the start of the Six Nations less than a month away.

Montpellier will undergo further testing tomorrow in order to determine if their league meeting with Toulouse can go ahead this weekend.

"We had a few cases last week, at the beginning of the week, and this morning," Montpellier director of rugby Philippe Saint-André said.

"Some are symptomatic. Things are accelerating and it is also circulating. We want to play. We want to avoid the scenario of last season where we postponed six or seven games. But everything is moving very quickly.

“Some (players) were doing very well two days ago and are stuck today. At least 50pc of the team will be absent.

"There is a question mark about the European Cup. Some protocols are different. The problem is the French and international calendar. There are the (international) tours and the tournament to manage.

“If the European Cup is not played, there will be (free) weeks to come. If we play duplicates during the Six Nations, it is not exceptional for the spectacle and the equity of the Top 14.”