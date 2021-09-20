Leinster handed URC boost with return of Dan Leavy, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose

Leinster have been handed a big boost ahead of the start of the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season, as a trio of Ireland internationals are among five players returning to full training this week.

Dan Leavy, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose are set to be available for selection ahead of Saturday's opener against the Bulls at the Aviva Stadium.

Leavy has endured a horrendous time with his knee in recent years and having overcome his most recent setback, the Ireland back-row will hope to put his injury nightmare behind him.

Porter's untimely ankle injury at the end of last season cost him his place on the Lions tour, while Ringrose underwent shoulder surgery over the summer.

The key trio are joined on the comeback trail by Ciaran Frawley (shoulder) and Nick McCarthy foot), who has rejoined the club following a stint with Munster.

Josh Murphy (calf) and Harry Byrne (foot) have been ruled out of the Bulls game with minor injuries, but Conor O’Brien, Jamison Gibson-Park, Max Deegan and James Lowe all came through the recent pre-season win over Harlequins with no issues after their return from injury and are expected to train as normal this week.

Jordan Larmour (groin), Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Jack Dunne (ankle) remain sidelined.