Leinster's squad is pictured in training this week, but Friday's clash in France has been postponed

Leinster have been left fuming after EPCR chiefs awarded all five match points to their Montpellier opponents following the cancellation of Friday’s Champions Cup tie as the Covid crisis tightens its grip on European fare for a second successive season.

Competition organisers are now bracing themselves for a chaotic weekend of similar postponements due to the re-emerging Covid-19 crisis centring on the wave of Omicron infections.

And Leinster have been rocked by the news that the match points have been awarded to Montpellier as there are fresh doubts that the competition’s integrity has once more been plunged into doubt.

This adjudication will now also severely hamper Leinster’s money-spinning ambitions to ensure sell-out springtime Aviva quarter-finals and semi-finals as their chances of earning a sufficiently high seeding in the round of 16 has now been severely compromised.

“Leinster Rugby team management has expressed its disappointment with EPCR over the decision to award a 28-0 win in Montpellier’s favour,” a Leinster statement said.

“The Leinster Rugby squad and staff have had five rounds of Antigen tests and four rounds of PCR tests in the last six days and a group of players and staff, who have all come through each stage of those tests, had been selected to represent the club in France tomorrow evening and arrangements made accordingly.

“As a result of these test results and the measures implemented by Leinster Rugby, a letter was issued today, Thursday, 16th December 2021, to Leinster Rugby from Public Health Ireland confirming that the group could travel to France for the game.

“At all times Leinster Rugby has complied with all measures and protocols required of the club by EPCR, and by the HSE, and will continue to do so.

“While we are disappointed with the outcome of today’s decision by EPCR, our focus now is the health and well-being of all our players and staff and we would like to put on record, as a club, our sincere thanks to Prof. John Ryan and all the medical team supporting those players and staff.”

Leinster’s strongly-worded response came in the wake of the inevitable cancellation but their attitude is that they had been willing to fulfil the fixture even with a weakened team until the intervention of French public health authorities pre-empted today’s crisis talks in France.

Leinster initially reported four positive cases in their set-up last Friday, before announcing another unspecified number of cases on Tuesday and EPCR suggested that there had been more although sources in the Irish club strongly refute this.

“Following a meeting of an independent Match Risk Assessment Committee, EPCR has been advised that the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture between Montpellier Hérault Rugby and Leinster Rugby scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, 17 December) at the GGL Stadium cannot go ahead safely,” Cup chiefs said in a statement this evening.

“The contest in Pool A is therefore cancelled with Montpellier Hérault Rugby awarded the match on a 28-0, five match points basis, in accordance with the Tournament Rules.

“The Match Risk Assessment Committee, made up of medical doctors from EPCR’s Medical Advisory Group as well as an independent medical specialist with experience in virology, advised EPCR of its concerns following new positive Covid-19 test results from the Leinster Rugby playing squad, and regrettably the decision was made to cancel the match.

“EPCR would like to acknowledge the efforts by both clubs to fulfil the fixture, and would also like to emphasise that awarding the match to Montpellier is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction.”

Even though they were ultimately denied the permission to travel, Leinster officials might have been privately optimistic that there may have been some leeway offered and that the points may have been shared.

After a hectic day of meetings between French TOP 14 clubs and competition organisers, and with input from French health authorities, the complications involved in providing a derogation for professional sportspeople to avoid a possible ten-day quarantine proved an insurmountable obstacle.

The Irish province are understood to have had permission to travel from Irish public health bodies, but with a number of cases of Covid-19 in both camps, the match had been in doubt all week.

Leinster had delayed their flights until tomorrow morning and were not deemed to be restricted by new restrictions governing travel to and from the UK which were due to come in force tomorrow night.

Competition rules dictate that if one club is found to be at fault, then they will forfeit the game and a score of 28-0 will be awarded.

However, with multiple cases in both camps, Montpellier and Leinster were always likely to dispute the assertion that either of them are at fault and, on Leinster’s side at least, there had been some hope that the game will be declared a draw.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has caused havoc with the competition already, with seven of the 12 games last week affected.

Scarlets forfeited their game against Bristol Bears, while already Saracens have said they cannot travel to France to play Pau in the Challenge Cup.

As the UK and French government introduces fresh restrictions on travel to and from Britain, which come into force tomorrow night, the potential for widespread chaos in this weekend’s fixture schedule is now obvious.

EPCR has been embroiled in urgent discussions all day with representatives of the TOP 14 clubs in an attempt to save the eight British-French fixtures this weekend.

Munster are due to face Castres on Friday evening but it is unclear whether this fixture will be affected by the ongoing crisis.