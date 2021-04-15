Leinster forward Scott Fardy announces retirement from rugby at end of season

Scott Fardy will retire from rugby at the end of the season. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster Rugby forward Scott Fardy has announced his retirement from rugby at the end of the current season.

Fardy, who turns 37 in July, starred for Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final win against Exeter at the weekend and confirmed his decision this afternoon.

Only a few weeks ago he joined Devin Toner and Michael Bent in accepting the Guinness PRO14 trophy on behalf of the wider squad of 57 players that had represented Leinster over the course of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie the veteran Australian forward said, "I’ve loved every minute of this adventure, not only the last few years with Leinster but all of it and of course there is still a lot of rugby to be played this season. We are still on a high after the weekend and we’ve a massive few weeks ahead and that is our focus right now.

"We’ve a week off at the moment and then we’ll begin our build up with a game against Munster Rugby and then the massive challenge of facing La Rochelle away in France.

"There will be time to sit back, reflect and to thank the clubs and the people that have played a part in my playing career when the season is done and maybe even in person.

"It’s been a hard year for everyone in society and playing without our fans has been difficult but hopefully off the back of Monday’s news, I might be able to say thank you and goodbye at the RDS in front of our supporters which would be special.

"Until then all my energy and focus is on finishing the season strongly with Leinster."

Fardy, who was capped 39 times by Australia, has won 76 caps for Leinster Rugby since joining in 2017 and he has to date won a Heineken Champions Cup and four Guinness PRO14 titles during his time at Leinster.

Commenting on the announcement, Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen said: "Scott Fardy leaves a formidable legacy behind him at the club. He has been a key figure in the team’s recent success and has been an invaluable member of the leadership group during his time here.

"Fards is a great competitor on the field but he also brings great enjoyment and fun to the entire squad throughout our lengthy season when the team is constantly changing, particularly with international players away and younger players stepping up in their absence.

"I’m sure lots of Leinster supporters will remember his performance in Bilbao when he was still straining every last fibre deep into injury time to try to block down the late Remi Tales drop-goal attempt. But there have been so many other moments where he has shown a real physical edge and winning mentality across a brilliant four years.

"We wish Scott, Penelope and their two boys, August and Walker, all the very best with their return home safe in the knowledge that they have friends here for life at Leinster.

"We very much hope to see them back at sometime in the future at a packed RDS Arena so that the Leinster faithful can show their appreciation and give them a proper blue wave good-bye."

Online Editors