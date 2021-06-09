Leinster flier Jimmy O’Brien ‘ready’ to step up and earn first Ireland cap

After enjoying an impressive breakthrough season with Leinster, the icing on the cake for Jimmy O’Brien would be to earn a first call-up to the Ireland squad in the coming weeks.

Although he admits that is probably a bad sign he has never had any communication from Andy Farrell or the Ireland coaches, O’Brien’s performances this year will not have gone unnoticed.

As ever, competition for the back-three spots is tough, but O’Brien (above) knows that better than most given the fight he has on his hands every week to get into the Leinster team.

The Kildare man’s versatility has been a huge asset to Leo Cullen and while O’Brien (24) can comfortably play across the back-line, full-back and outside centre are his preference.

The majority of his rugby this season has come in the 15 jersey, but the rise of his good friend and fellow ex-Ireland sevens international Hugo Keenan has increased the competition.

“I think it’s gone very well,” O’Brien reflected.

“Obviously I wanted to play in Europe, and I did in those games over Christmas, and then after that, it was kind of frustrating in the second half of the season.

“I got the hamstring injuries, I came back for a couple of games and then I did it again, so that was a frustrating second half of the season. I couldn’t get a run of games going. But, overall, I was happy with it.”

The Ireland squad for next month’s Tests against Japan and USA will be named soon, with O’Brien hopeful of catching Farrell’s eye.

“I’d love to be involved, I definitely want to play for Ireland,” he maintained.

“I was kind of frustrated when I got those injuries because I didn’t get playing as much in the second half of the season.

“So I’m not sure if I’m involved, but I’d definitely love to be. It’s definitely a goal of mine, that was one of the frustrations with the injury. I wasn’t going to get too many games, it’s just trying to get back and get as many games as I could before the end of the season.

“I’ve no doubt I’d be ready. I’d love to do it, I’d relish it, but if I was picking the team I’d be in it but it’s not my decision. But yeah, I definitely think I’d be ready.”

The Leinster players are relishing the chance to play in front of 1,200 fans in Friday’s Rainbow Cup clash against the Dragons at the RDS.

“We talked about what our motivation was, it was the fans back, they’ve supported us through the whole thing and haven’t got to watch any of it live. We want to put on a show,” O’Brien added.