Leinster fans to gobble up €75 tickets for Toulouse duel as 45,000 fans expected

Leinster had control of the Aviva Stadium for their Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester, but not for their semi-final game. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday is heading for expected ticket sales of 45,000.

This is despite concerns from some within the province, and supporters, about price hikes and the potential absence of some season-ticket holders.

Competition organisers EPCR have resumed organisational control of the semi-final stages and, although lower ticket prices were initially available, only those priced from €75 upwards remained available after sales passed the 37,000 mark earlier this week.

Cheaper tickets were available for the knockout clashes against Ulster and Leicester Tigers when Leinster controlled the event.

Leinster, who can complete a league and cup double without leaving Dublin 4, are growing wary of a resurgent Toulouse and are clearly worried that the stadium will not fill out.

They’re also unable to dictate when they are allowed to train on the eve of the semi-final clash, as had been the case for previous knockout games, as all match events are co-ordinated by the organisers.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen was eager to point out the differences between the hosting of this semi-final and their previous knockout games.

“It’s tricky. It’s a neutral game that’s not run by Leinster. it’s, in theory, a neutral game that’s run by EPCR,” he said. “It’s got slightly different challenges from the quarter-final, last 16, so we hope fans understand that. It’s an EPCR-run event.”

As for this weekend, after La Rochelle’s semi-final with Exeter Chiefs sold out in Bordeaux, the organisers confirmed that they expect 45,000 to turn up in Dublin.

It would easily surpass the semi-final attendance total from last season and would mark one of the highest aggregates for many years