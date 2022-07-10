Leinster face battle to retain Stuart Lancaster as Racing 92 show interest in coach

Leinster face a battle to retain the services of senior coach Stuart Lancaster who is the subject of strong interest from French club Racing 92.

According to reports in England and France, the former England coach has been identified as a potential successor to Laurent Travers who is set to move upstairs amidst changes to the Parisians' backroom team at the end of next season.

Lancaster joined Leinster in 2017 after his time with England ended in disaster at the 2015 World Cup.

He has rebuilt his reputation as part of Leo Cullen's set-up and would be considered a major loss to Irish rugby if he departed for Paris having played a major role in Leinster's 2018 Heineken Champions Cup win over Racing and the province's dominance at PRO14 level.

Although Leinster lost this year's European final to La Rochelle and exited the United Rugby Championship at the semi-final after losing to the Bulls, Lancaster remains a key part of the set-up and is highly rated by the players.

He has been linked with a number of English clubs, but the heavily-resourced Racing will be hard to turn down.

Lancaster is under contract until the end of next season, but Leinster - currently without a CEO after Mick Dawson stepped down - may need to convince him that his future is best served in Dublin over Paris.