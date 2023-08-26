Leinster earn first inter-pro win over Munster since 2019 to pick up place in decider against Reds

Leinster players Katie Whelan, left, and Sarah Delaney celebrate after their side's victory in the Vodafone Women’s Inter-provincial Championship clash against Munster at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Two tries in each half propelled Leinster into next Saturday's Vodafone Women's Inter-provincial Championship final following their first win over defending champions Munster since 2019.

Linda Djougang (49 minutes) and Ruth Campbell (58) produced key scores to steer Tania Rosser's side to a 26-19 bonus point victory at Energia Park. The result means the Blues join Munster on 10 points at the top of the table, and they will meet each other again in the Cork decider.

Connacht, who had stung Leinster with an 18-17 first round defeat, missed out on a place in the final. Their nine-point haul was not enough in the end, despite finishing the round-robin stage with a 29-24 bonus point success against Ulster.

Leinster and Munster were locked level on 12 points apiece at half-time after star Munster forwards Maeve Óg O'Leary and Dorothy Wall both crossed, sandwiching Leinster tries from Lisa Callan and Aimee Clarke.

The hosts dug deep in the absence of yellow-carded lock Campbell, restoring their lead through the powerful Djougang before the returning Campbell finished off a terrific break from Vodafone player-of-the-match Aoife Dalton. Dannah O'Brien added two important conversions.

Munster captain Wall capitalised on Molly Boyne's sin-binning to complete her brace, and although there were no further scores, Niamh Briggs' charges will still be confident of winning their third successive Interpro title at their Musgrave Park fortress next week.

Scorers: Leinster – Tries: Lisa Callan, Aimee Clarke, Linda Djougang, Ruth Campbell; Cons: Hannah O'Connor, Dannah O'Brien 2. Munster – Tries: Maeve Óg O'Leary, Dorothy Wall 2; Cons: Kate Flannery, Nicole Cronin