Leinster confirm new five-year kit deal with adidas

Leinster rugby will wear the famous three stripes on their sleeves from next season after confirming a new five-year kit deal with adidas.

Canterbury, who have been long term suppliers to Leinster, took over the IRFU contract from Puma in 2015 on a deal worth more than €3m annually between cash, kit and bonuses. That contract runs up to 2020.

The new sponsorship deal will see Leinster Rugby senior coaches and players begin their 2018/19 pre-season training in June wearing their new adidas kit. The deal includes the men’s and women’s senior Leinster Rugby teams as well as Leinster Branch Referees, all age grade teams and all coaching and domestic staff working with the 76,000 players across the 12 counties of Leinster.

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson said: “adidas is one of the most famous brands in the world, never mind in the team wear and sports marketing landscape. We are delighted to have such an iconic brand alongside us as we look to grow as a club both on the field and off. “Already we have seen some great innovations from their team for our training and match kit and we look forward to seeing the kit on the players and indeed seeing the replica kit in-store from June.

“A new jersey gets everyone excited and a new jersey with a new kit supplier like adidas doubly so.” Leinster Rugby is the latest addition to the adidas rugby portfolio that already includes the All Blacks and France.

In addition to rugby, adidas has global partnerships with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and FIFA and supply a host of international football teams like Spain and Germany. Speaking on behalf of adidas, Phil Benton, Vice President Sales, adidas UK & Ireland said: “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Leinster Rugby from the 18/19 season.

“It is a club with a rich history and unrivalled list of achievements across both domestic and European rugby. We look forward to working with the club at all levels from players, coaching staff and fans alike across a long and successful partnership both on and off the field of play."

Adidas are also the current kit suppliers to Munster rugby in a deal which lasts until at least the end of the 2020-'21 season.

Online Editors