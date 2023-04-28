Leinster boost with Andrew Goodman staying despite interest from Crusaders

Leinster are set for a major boost, as the highly regarded Andrew Goodman is expected to remain part of the province’s coaching staff next season.

Goodman has attracted strong interest from back home in New Zealand, and while he had been linked with a role in Scott Robertson’s new-look All Blacks coaching ticket, the Crusaders are understood to have sounded out his interest.

With Robertson taking over the All Blacks after this year’s World Cup, the Crusaders are in the market for a new head coach, with Goodman – who joined Leinster from the Canterbury-based Super Rugby outfit last summer – identified as a potential target.

However, Goodman is in line to take on more responsibility for Leinster’s attack next season in light of Stuart Lancaster’s impending departure to Racing 92.

The 40-year-old previously spent two years as a player with Leinster, and since leaving his role as the Crusaders’ backs coach, he has become a popular figure within the wider Leinster squad.

Cullen has already recruited South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber as Lancaster’s replacement, and although the Crusaders’ interest has come as no surprise considering his growing reputation, Leinster will be relieved that they are not about to lose another influential figure.

Nienaber will link up with Leinster after the World Cup, with current contact skills coach Seán O’Brien likely to have more of a hands-on role on the defensive side of the game until the South African arrives at the club.

Meanwhile, Jordan Larmour is expected to start on the wing in place of the injured James Lowe for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.

However, Leinster are sweating over the availability of Robbie Henshaw. The Ireland centre has endured an injury-hit season, but he was set to play a key role tomorrow.

Charlie Ngatai would usually be expected to replace Henshaw in midfield, however, the former All Black has only just recovered from a hamstring issue.

If Henshaw was to miss out, it would leave Cullen with a big decision to make, with Ciaran Frawley another potential option at ‘12’, as Jamie Osborne continues to be sidelined with a knee injury.