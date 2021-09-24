‘Leinster are the Barcelona of rugby, this is a benchmark for us’ - World Cup winning coach Jake White

THIS morning, when Jake White escaped the Bulls' team hotel in Dublin's silicon docks for a snack, he happened upon a local wag who asked if the bar of chocolate in his hand was going to help him beat Leinster.

The man who led the Springboks to the 2007 World Cup could afford a smile. He's in town for the United Rugby Championship opener at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow evening and has seen it all before.

Back when he was South Africa coach in 2004, White caused a major stir by announcing that none of the Irish players would get into his team.

Nearly 20 years on, he cut a far more conciliatory figure as he assessed the challenge of taking on the five-in-a-row chasing URC champions.

White was a young coach when Super Rugby was launched in the 1990s and now he's part of a brave new dawn as the South African big hitters become part of the European scene.

Of the four new franchises, the Bulls look best placed to do well this season.

The 2007, 2009 and 2010 Super Rugby winners won the recent Currie Cup and reached the Rainbow Cup final last summer.

A sobering defeat to Benetton in Treviso gave them a taste of the culture shock they're in for on their European tour and White has pledged to have them ready for the challenge.

It doesn't get any tougher than the test they'll face tomorrow.

Yet, White and his senior charges have first-hand experience of what Leinster have to offer.

Read More

When Montpellier coach, he faced Leinster a number of times in the Champions Cup and players Jacques and Bismarck du Plessis did likewise. Arno Botha is a former Munster player, Marcel Coetzee was Ulster's talisman and Johann Goosen played with Johnny Sexton at Racing 92. Throw in former Springbok winger Cornal Hendriks who has played in Dublin against Ireland and you've an experienced core.

Still, the Bulls don't have their current Springboks on board and White has a host of less familiar faces in their ranks.

So, across his 24 minute press conference this morning, he opted to big up the hosts as a benchmark for his team.

Tomorrow will show the Bulls where they're at, while the long-term aim is to match them.

"What I'm telling the guys is that it's an unknown for us, we're playing against a four-time European champion," he said.

"It's like Barcelona in football, whether they called it the Magner's League or the Celtic League or the PRO14, they have always been there or thereabouts.

"So, there's not much you have to say this weekend.

"The image is quite clear, you have one of the top teams in Europe first-up. It's a great opportunity for us."

White has been studying Leinster closely.

"When we joined Super Rugby in the 1990s, the Auckland Blues were the dominant team and then the Crusaders dominated - we've seen how many titles they've won," he said.

"People look at them and try and find out certain things about the way they do things, they signed Ronan O'Gara as an assistant and Pablo Matera as a player. They do things a little bit differently.

"You look at Leinster, they are by far the leaders in European rugby.

"Sure, there's Saracens but when you look over the years at what Leinster has done, the coaching philosophy, the signing of overseas coaches, the players they have.

"There's a secret to what they've done, there's the Scott Fardys who come in and add so much value.

"When you look at the way Leinster have done things, you can't go too far wrong if you want to win this competition than to almost emulate what they've done.

"The recruiting, it's based on the winning formula. The style of play, they don't win this competition winning 6-3 or 9-7, there's a reason why they have dominated.

"Hopefully, we can almost mimic what they've done.

"That's the challenge.

"I'm not saying we'll catch Leinster, but when you're an elite team you're always evolving and growing and there's enough to learn.

"We need to score tries, get bonus points. You won't win this without combinations of players who play together often.

"Leinster have shown that when they lose players during the Six Nations, the next group of Academy players have the same standard.

"That is where we want to get to."

White accepts that his experience and that of Botha and Coetzee in particular will be valuable when understanding the challenge ahead.

"It's something we spoke about last night, those two guys have played in Ireland and know the psyche of the Irish," he said.

"They've played against these players at Leinster many times with Ulster and Munster.

"I'm lucky that when I was at Montpellier we played against Leinster home and away, I've got first-hand experience of what it's like to play them.

"Jacques du Plessis was in that team, Bismarck has played them subsequently.

"It's not just about Leinster tomorrow, take nothing away from them, but there's 21 games and a quarter-final.

"One thing we can learn from Leinster is that it's not just about the first game, they've lost the first game and gone on to win many of these championships.

"Even if they start slow, lose players to the national team they end up strong.

"What we've spoken about is that it's a great benchmark for us to see where we are in this competition.

"The experience they've got, they've shared a lot of what it's like and what makes the Irish players get up for big games.

"Playing at the Aviva Stadium, it's a serious game for Leinster supporters and players and that's what you want to be part of.

"It's nice to have the experience and knowledge of what to expect, but it doesn't help you unless you use that to your benefit."

Unsurprisingly, White was asked about the chastening experience in Italy last June when Benetton blew the unsuspecting South Africans away.

Certainly, he feels they've learnt their lessons.

"There's been a lot of references back to that Benetton game and how poor we were and it's true. We've learnt from that, there's a lot of lessons we learned there," he said.

"One, was the travel. I know it's a similar time-zone, but you still have to travel to Treviso, a different environment and feel and different questions.

"It was the first time we played in front of a crowd, there's a big crowd expected this week but we probably played in front of 4,000 then and yet it was such a different experience.

"We've grown as a team, learnt a lot of lessons.

"We got a rugby lesson from Benetton, so we've got to make sure that tomorrow we learn from that.

"The team's a little bit different, a few of the combinations are more suited to playing in the Northern Hemisphere against a really good team like Leinster."

After two decades in Super Rugby, this is a whole new challenge for the big four South African franchises and White believes the conditions, refereeing and the length of the season will all be challenges his side will have to overcome.

"The interpretations of law, the game is officiated a little bit differently up in the north," he said.

"I saw that in the Benetton fixture, it doesn't mean it's right or wrong but in the Southern Hemisphere competitions there's a similarity between the way the games are played and reffed. Outcomes are similar.

"In the Northern Hemisphere, the officiating and also the conditions are so different.

"We play Leinster in front of 38,000, Edinburgh in front of 7,000 and Zebre in pelting rain and mud in the middle of January without the internationals - that's a completely different game.

"It's so unique about this competition.

"You play Leinster after they play a Heineken Cup semi-final or a week before they play Saracens away, it's a really different fixture to catching them on a weekend when all their internationals are available and trying to make the Irish Test side for the autumn series.

"The draw and the availability of those players will influence how you play and what kind of results you want to get out of it.

"Tomorrow is quite nice, we'd love to have our Springboks here but so be it, but it's a real benchmark for us first up to see where we are in Northern Hemisphere rugby which is different."

White recognises the scale of the challenge. His side are ranked by the bookies as the fourth best team in the competition, but they're 25-point outsiders at the Aviva Stadium.

If they can run Leinster a little bit closer, he'll be able to enjoy that bar of chocolate and look forward to a promising campaign.