Leinster and Munster players to undergo Covid-19 testing ahead of a return to training next week

Leinster and Munster are set to resume collective training from next Monday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Rugby's return in Ireland will edge closer tomorrow when Leinster and Munster players will be tested for Covid-19 ahead of a return to collective training on Monday.

The provinces are stepping up their preparation with the season due to resume with a pair of inter-provincial derbies at the Aviva Stadium on August 22.

The sport in Europe has been shut down since late February, with the Guinness PRO14, Heineken Champions Cup and Six Nations unfinished as a result of the pandemic.

If they get the all clear, the two provinces will return to training at their bases at University College Dublin and the University of Limerick on Monday. Connacht and Ulster are due back on Monday week.

Both provinces are working on plans to reduce the risk of infection, in line with other sports that have returned to training.

The IRFU is working with the government's 'Return to Sport' expert group on a path back to action and are hoping to get sign off on their planned matches in the coming weeks.

Players and high performance staff will undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab test, supplied by Cork-based company Advanced Medical Science. The test is the same as the one being used to test League of Ireland players, as well as sportspeople in a rang of professional competitions from the Premier League to Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand.

It is believed that the cost is in the region of €100 per test.

"The PCR testing ahead of the return to the High Performance Centres is an important element of our Return to Training Protocols. All players, coaches and support staff will be tested before being permitted to enter their respective HPCs (High Performance Centres)," IRFU medical director Rod McLaughlin said in a union statement.

"They will also receive COVID19 education from our medical staff as well as education on the new protocols that have been put in place at each HPC to create a controlled working environment that greatly limits the risk of infection.

"The IRFU is coordinating and overseeing the implementation of the COVID19 protocols across our five designated High Performance Centres. We will be working closely with the HPC COVID Managers to support them in the roll-out of the protocols."

The players will undergo a swab test which removes a sample from their nose or throat. This sample is examined at a molecular level using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) to identify the presence of COVID19. Results will take between two to four days.

Given the bleak financial picture that has come about as a result of the shutdown, the provinces and the union will be desperate for the return to go off without a hitch.

Non-playing staff were informed on Friday that they are to be reduced to a four-day working week when the IRFU's pay deferral scheme comes to an end on June 30, while the union is negotiating with players on a planned 20pc cut in wages.

The IRFU anticipates it will make a loss of between €15-20m if the outstanding Six Nations fixtures against France and Italy and the November internationals do not go ahead, while that figure will be reduced to between €10-15m if they go ahead behind closed doors.

There is increasing optimism that at least some fans will be allowed to attend sporting events from September, with those matches likely to be fixed for October and November when World Rugby reach the end of their talks on the schedule by the end of the month.

The sport resumed in front of crowds in New Zealand last weekend, while Australia is next to resume later this month.

