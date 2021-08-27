Leinster and Munster kick-off against South African opposition as URC fixtures finally announced

Leinster will take on the Bulls of Pretoria at the Aviva Stadium in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship

Leinster will host the Bulls of Pretoria at the Aviva Stadiium in pick of the first round fixtures for inaugural United Rugby Championship, with the Sharks of Durban heading for Thomond Park.

The competition has expanded to include the top four South African franchises for the first time this season and a combination of the logistical challenge of travel and a host of new broadcasters meant the fixtures could only unveiled today - less than a month before the campaign gets under way.

The eastern province hope to have 15,000 fans in situ for the visit of the Rainbow Cup finalists who are coached by 2007 World Cup winner Jake White.

The Bulls and the Sharks will be without their Springbok contingent for the fixture and for all games until December as the world champions compete in the Rugby Championship and the November internationals. This will also affect Munster who will be missing Damian de Allende and potentially RG Snyman who is currently doing rehab in Ireland.

It's a more familiar opening night for the other provinces as Ulster welcome Glasgow Warriors to the Kingspan Stadium and Connacht away to Cardiff on Friday, September 24.

The next day, Leinster's game against the Bulls takes place at 5.15, while Munster host the Sharks at 7.35.

Connacht welcome the Bulls for their round two game in Galway, while Andy Friend's men will be involved in the first Irish derby of the season when they travel to Belfast to face Ulster on October 23.

Munster will be the first Irish side to do a two-week stint in South Africa when they take on the Bulls and the Lions in late November and early December, while their first clash with Leinster will take place at home on St Strephen's Day, with the return fixture scheduled for early April.

The fixtures announced today take us through to January and organisers hope to release the remaining details in the next six to eight weeks.

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES 2021/22 SEASON

(All games on Premier Sports, Irish broadcasters named below)

R1 - Friday, September 24

Zebre v Lions, 5:35; Ulster v Glasgow Warriors, 7:35; Cardiff v Connacht, 7.35, TG4;

Saturday, September 25

Benetton v Stormers, 1.0; Leinster v Bulls, 5.15, TG4; Munster v Sharks, 7.35; RTÉ;

Sunday, September 26

Dragons v Ospreys, 2.0;

R2 – Friday, October 1

Connacht v Bulls, 7.35, TG4; Scarlets v Lions, 7.35, 7.35;

Saturday, October 2

Benetton v Edinburgh, 1.0; Glasgow Warriors v Sharks, 3.0; Zebre v Ulster, 5.15; Dragons v Leinster, TBC, RTÉ; Ospreys v Cardiff, 7.35; Munster v Stormers, 7.35; RTÉ;

R3 – Friday, October 8

Ulster v Benetton, 7.35, BBC NI, TG4; Ospreys v Sharks, 7.35;

Saturday, October 9

Leinster v Zebre, 1.0, RTÉ; Glasgow Warriors v Lions, 3.0; Connacht v Dragons, 5.15. TG4; Edinburgh v Stormers, 5.15; Cardiff v Bulls, 7.35;

Sunday, October 10

Scarlets v Munster, 2.0, RTÉ;

R4 – Friday, October 15

Ulster v Lions, 7.35; BBC NI, RTE; Dragons v Stormers, 7.35;

Saturday, October 16

Zebre v Glasgow Warriors, 1.0; Benetton v Ospreys, 3.0; Leinster v Scarlets, 5.15, TG4; Edinburgh v Bulls, 5.15; Munster v Connacht, 7.35, RTÉ; Cardiff v Sharks, 7.35;

R5 – Friday, October 22

Scarlets v Benetton, 7.35;

Saturday, October 23

Zebre v Edinburgh, 1.0; Glasgow Warriors v Leinster, 3.0, TG4; Connacht v Ulster, 5.15, TG4; Cardiff v Dragons, 5.15; Ospreys v Munster, 5.15, RTÉ

R6 – Friday, November 26

Connacht v Ospreys, 7.35, RTÉ;

Saturday, November 27

Stormers v Zebre, 1.0; Benetton v Glasgow Warriors, 1.0; Sharks v Scarlets, 3.30; Dragons v Edinburgh, 5.15; Bulls v Munster, 5.45, TG4; Leinster v Ulster, 8.0, RTÉ;

Sunday, November 28

Lions v Cardiff, 2.0;

R7 – Friday, December 3

Bulls v Scarlets, 5.35; Edinburgh v Benetton, 7.35; Leinster v Connacht, 7.45, TG4;

Saturday, December 4

Sharks v Zebre, 1.0; Ospreys v Ulster, 3.0; Lions v Munster, 3.30, RTÉ; Glasgow Warriors v Dragons, 5.15; Stormers v Cardiff, 5.45;

R8 – Friday, December 24

Zebre v Benetton, 1.0;

Sunday, December 26

Cardiff v Scarlets, 3.0; Ulster v Connacht, 5.15, BBC NI, TG4; Ospreys v Dragons, 7.15; Munster v Leinster, 7.35, RTÉ;

Monday, December 27

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, 7.0;

R9 – Saturday, January 1

Dragons v Cardiff, 3.0; Connacht v Munster, 5.15, TG4; Scarlets v Ospreys, 5.15; Ulster v Leinster, TG4;

Sunday, January 2

Benetton v Zebre, 1.0; Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, 2.0;

R10 – Friday, January 7

Leinster v Lions, 7.35, TG4;

Saturday, January 8

Benetton v Sharks, 1.0; Zebre v Bulls, 3.0; Edinburgh v Cardiff, 3.0; Connacht v Stormers, 5.0, RTÉ; Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys, 5.15; Leinster v Ulster, 7.35, RTÉ; Scarlets v Dragons, 7.35

R11 – Weekend of Jan 28/29/30

Connacht v Glasgow Warriors, Ulster v Scarlets, Cardiff v Leinster, Dragons v Benetton

Ospreys v Edinburgh, Bulls v Lions, Stormers v Sharks, Zebre v Munster

R5 (SA Derbies) - Weekend of Feb 4/5/6

Lions v Sharks, TBC,Stormers v Bulls;

R8 (SA Derbies) – Weekend of Feb 11/12/13

Bulls v Sharks, TBC: Stormers v Lions, TBC;

R12 – Weekend of Feb 18/19/20

Leinster v Ospreys, Munster v Edinburgh, Cardiff v Zebre, Dragons v Ulster

Scarlets v Connacht, Lions v Stormers, Sharks v Bulls, Glasgow Warriors v Benetton

R13 - Weekend of Mar 4/5/6

Munster v Dragons, Ulster v Cardiff, Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors, Ospreys v Zebre

Bulls v Stormers, Sharks v Lions, Edinburgh v Connacht, Benetton v Leinster

R9 (SA Derbies) – Weekend of March 18/19/20

Lions v Bulls, TBC; Sharks v Stormers, TBC;

R14 – Weekend of March 25/26/27

Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Benetton, Cardiff v Glasgow Warriors, Bulls v Dragons, Lions v Ospreys, Sharks v Edinburgh, Stormers v Ulster, Zebre v Scarlets

R15 – Weekend of April 1/2/3

Leinster v Munster, Scarlets v Cardiff, Bulls v Ulster, Lions v Edinburgh, Sharks v Dragons, Stormers v Ospreys, Glasgow Warriors v Zebre, Benetton v Connacht

R16 – Weekend of April 22/23/24

Ulster v Munster, Cardiff v Ospreys, Dragons v Scarlets, Bulls v Benetton, Lions v Connacht, Sharks v Leinster, Stormers v Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh v Zebre

R17 – Weekend of April 29/30 and May 1

Munster v Cardiff, Ospreys v Scarlets, Bulls v Glasgow Warriors, Lions v Benetton, Sharks v Connacht, Stormers v Leinster, Edinburgh v Ulster, Zebre v Dragons

R18 – Weekend of May 20/21/22

Connacht v Zebre, Leinster v Edinburgh, Ulster v Sharks, Dragons v Lions, Scarlets v Stormers, Ospreys v Bulls, Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Benetton v Cardiff