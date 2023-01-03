Leinster and Ireland sweat on Johnny Sexton diagnosis - and whether he could be cited for tackle

Jonathan Sexton will find out today the extent of the cheekbone damage suffered in a gruesome collision with Connacht’s Jarrad Butler in the RDS on Sunday – and whether he may yet face being cited for the tackle.

Sexton was withdrawn after an attempted tackle went horribly wrong and if a suspected cheekbone is diagnosed, his final Six Nations campaign may be placed in jeopardy.

Separately, citing commissioners have until this evening to decide whether his ill-judged tackle attempt requires a disciplinary hearing

Both Leinster and Connacht camps alluded to the current inconsistencies by global authorities in applying a law designed to eliminate head-on-head impacts.

“The game is dynamic though, isn't it?” said Leinster Director of Rugby Leo Cullen.

“Guys coming onto the ball at speed, sometimes some of these head-on collisions, the ball-carrier is low to the ground, so it's hard when you're in the post-match because there's multiple images that are going through my head.

“Obviously we've had a red card here and it's deemed to be probably a yellow card post-game (a reference to a similar incident involving a Cian Healy tackle against Ulster in the RDS last month).

“Then the following week Ulster have their own scenario in a game which doesn't get penalised, and the guy gets three weeks (a reference to an Andy Warwick incident against Sale].

“So there's a fair bit of inconsistency at the moment for incidents that are not the exact same, because there's probably changes of direction in both of those as well. So there's multiple factors.

"But there is a process. World Rugby have a process in place. EPCR have a process. So the referee has a checklist to go through, that's readily available. So it's sticking to the process, and the process makes sense.

“I'm not sure how connected say the citers are with the referees. There seems to be a serious disconnect there. We sometimes scratch our heads as well, so there's definitely a bit of disconnect there.”

And so Cullen is now anxiously awaiting both a medical and judicial update on Sexton, who suffered the brunt of the damage.

"Yeah exactly. I do think there's ball-carriers, they know they've got all the aces really, haven't they? The ball-carrier is the one in control, so if I'm a ball-carrier, I can run directly at you head first and that can come into the game as well.

“So it's just trying to get the right balance. A busy time for the law-makers.”

Andy Friend, Cullen’s Connacht counterpart, also pointed to the ongoing inconsistencies in the application of a rule originally introduced to deal with serial concussions.

“It's just inconsistent at the moment, isn't it?



"I thought there was a couple of head on heads that didn't appear to get looked at, I'm sure they'll sort that out."