Leinster and Ireland second-row James Ryan locked in with new two-year IRFU central contract

James Ryan has been rewarded for his rich vein of form, as the Leinster and Ireland lock has signed a new two-year central contract with the IRFU.

Ryan’s latest deal will take him up to the end of the 2024/25 season, as he continues to grow in stature within the Leinster and Ireland squads.

After a tough time with injury, the 26-year-old has rediscovered his best form, having played a key role in Ireland winning last summer’s series in New Zealand before going on to clinch the Grand Slam last month.

Ryan has become a central figure in the Ireland squad’s leadership group in recent years after making his international debut at the age of 20 against the USA in New Jersey in 2017. Ryan won his 51st cap for Ireland against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in the Six Nations in what was his seventh occasion captaining the senior national team.

For Ireland, he played a central role in the 2018 and 2023 Grand Slam successes, along with the Triple Crown secured in 2022. He started all three Tests against the All Blacks in July as Ireland secured a first series win in New Zealand. Ryan also played in four of Ireland’s matches at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

At Leinster, Ryan has won a Heineken European Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO/URC titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021). He has made 71 appearances for Leinster, scoring four tries.

"The ambition of Leinster and Ireland to improve each day and win trophies is one of the reasons why it is so enjoyable to be part of these squads,” Ryan said.

“There is also a great camaraderie and competitive edge in both squads. I have also been fortunate to captain my country over the past couple of seasons which has been an incredibly proud moment for me and my family."

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: "James has established himself as a world-class lock and is developing as a strong leader within the national squad and with his province.

“He has achieved a lot already in his career, but at just 26 years of age, he continues to develop his game and will be a force for Ireland and Leinster for years to come."